Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
APRIL 01, 2024
Movies & Shows Releasing in April 2024
Monika Panwar, Sikander Kher and Monali Thakur starrer Dukaan is releasing in theaters on April 5
Dukaan
Image: IMDb
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are coming together with their Telugu movie titled The Family Star in cinemas on April 5
Image: IMDb
The Family Star
Led by Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, BMCM is one of this year's most-awaited Bollywood releases. It is coming in cinemas on April 10
Image: IMDb
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is clashing with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on this Eid. The sports drama is set to release in cinemas on April 10
Maidaan
Image: IMDb
Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movie Aavesham is gearing up for its release on April 12 in cinemas
Aavesham
Image: IMDb
Imtiaz Ali is coming with his next directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. It will stream directly on Netflix on April 12
Amar Singh Chamkila
Image: IMDb
Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer romantic drama Varshangalkku Shesham is releasing in cinemas on April 12
Varshangalkku Shesham
Image: IMDb
Dibakar Banerjee directed the sequel of LSD, which is releasing in cinemas on April 19
Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Image: IMDb
Do Aur Do Pyaar
Image: IMDb
Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil starrer romantic comedy-drama is hitting the big screen on April 19
Image: IMDb
Dev Patel is making headlines for his upcoming movie, Monkey Man. Directed by Dev himself, the film is slated for release in cinemas on April 19
Monkey Man
Image: IMDb
Vishal starrer Tamil movie Rathnam is finally releasing in cinemas on April 26
Rathnam
Image: IMDb
Aayush Sharma and Sushri Mishra starrer Hindi action thriller Ruslaan is coming in theaters on April 26
Ruslaan
