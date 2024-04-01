Heading 3

APRIL 01, 2024

Movies & Shows Releasing in April 2024 


Monika Panwar, Sikander Kher and Monali Thakur starrer Dukaan is releasing in theaters on April 5 

Dukaan

Image: IMDb

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are coming together with their Telugu movie titled The Family Star in cinemas on April 5

Image: IMDb

The Family Star

Led by Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, BMCM is one of this year's most-awaited Bollywood releases. It is coming in cinemas on April 10

Image: IMDb

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is clashing with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on this Eid. The sports drama is set to release in cinemas on April 10 

Maidaan

Image: IMDb

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movie Aavesham is gearing up for its release on April 12 in cinemas 

Aavesham

Image: IMDb

Imtiaz Ali is coming with his next directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. It will stream directly on Netflix on April 12 

Amar Singh Chamkila

Image: IMDb

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer romantic drama Varshangalkku Shesham is releasing in cinemas on April 12 

Varshangalkku Shesham

Image: IMDb

Dibakar Banerjee directed the sequel of LSD, which is releasing in cinemas on April 19 

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Image: IMDb

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Image: IMDb

Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil starrer romantic comedy-drama is hitting the big screen on April 19 

Image: IMDb

Dev Patel is making headlines for his upcoming movie, Monkey Man. Directed by Dev himself, the film is slated for release in cinemas on April 19 

Monkey Man

Image: IMDb

Vishal starrer Tamil movie Rathnam is finally releasing in cinemas on April 26

Rathnam

Image: IMDb

Aayush Sharma and Sushri Mishra starrer Hindi action thriller Ruslaan is coming in theaters on April 26 

Ruslaan

