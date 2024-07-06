Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 06, 2024

Movies & Shows releasing in July 2024 

Touted to be the most violent and gory action film, Kill is running in cinemas now. The movie stars Lakshya Chaudhary in the lead role 

Kill

The much-awaited show Mirzapur Season 3 is officially streaming on Prime Video now 

Mirzapur Season 3 

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira is releasing in cinemas on July 12 

 Sarfira 

Kamal Haasan's much-awaited Political thriller Indian 2 is releasing in cinemas on July 12 

 Indian 2 

Riteish Deshmukh is marking his OTT debut with a webshow, Pill. It is set to stream on JioCinema on July 12 

 Pill 

Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem starrer Kakuda is set to scare you with its horror elements on July 12 on Zee5 

Kakuda

Tovino Thomas starrer ARM is a much-awaited Malayalam movie this year. It is hitting the screens on July 18

ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer comedy-drama Bad Newz is releasing in cinemas on July 19

Bad Newz 

 Raayan 

Dhanush starrer Raayan marks his 50th film in cinema. The movie is set to hit the screens on July 26 

The much-awaited Hollywood movie Deadpool & Wolverine is hitting the theaters on July 26

Deadpool & Wolverine 

