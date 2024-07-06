Heading 3
july 06, 2024
Movies & Shows releasing in July 2024
Touted to be the most violent and gory action film, Kill is running in cinemas now. The movie stars Lakshya Chaudhary in the lead role
Kill
The much-awaited show Mirzapur Season 3 is officially streaming on Prime Video now
Mirzapur Season 3
Akshay Kumar's Sarfira is releasing in cinemas on July 12
Sarfira
Kamal Haasan's much-awaited Political thriller Indian 2 is releasing in cinemas on July 12
Indian 2
Riteish Deshmukh is marking his OTT debut with a webshow, Pill. It is set to stream on JioCinema on July 12
Pill
Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem starrer Kakuda is set to scare you with its horror elements on July 12 on Zee5
Kakuda
Tovino Thomas starrer ARM is a much-awaited Malayalam movie this year. It is hitting the screens on July 18
ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)
Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer comedy-drama Bad Newz is releasing in cinemas on July 19
Bad Newz
Raayan
Dhanush starrer Raayan marks his 50th film in cinema. The movie is set to hit the screens on July 26
The much-awaited Hollywood movie Deadpool & Wolverine is hitting the theaters on July 26
Deadpool & Wolverine
