may 29, 2024
Movies & shows releasing in June 2024
Sharvari Wagh starrer horror-comedy movie Munjya is releasing in cinemas on June 7th
Munjya
Image: Imdb
Much-loved TVF's heartwarming web show, Gullak, is coming with its new season on June 7th on Sony Liv
Gullak Season 4
Image: Imdb
Kartik Aaryan's maiden project with Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion, is releasing in cinemas on June 14th
Chandu Champion
Image: Imdb
Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil starrer Manthan is re-releasing in selected cinemas on June 1st
Manthan Re-Release
Image: Imdb
Dhanush's directorial venture, Raayan is set to hit the screens on June 13th
Raayan
Image: Imdb
Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer romantic-comedy Kudi Haryane Val Di is releasing in cinemas on June 14th
Kudi Haryane Val Di
Image: Imdb
Ramesh Taurani's romantic drama Ishq Vishk Rebound is releasing in cinemas on June 21st
Ishq Vishk Rebound
Image: Imdb
Prabhas’ sci-fi mythological movie Kalki 2898 AD is hitting the screens on June 27th
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: Imdb
Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movie Jatt & Juliet 3 is releasing in cinemas on June 28th
Jatt & Juliet 3
Image: Imdb
The new season of Kota Factory will be released on Netflix on June 28th
Kota Factory Season 3
Image: Imdb
