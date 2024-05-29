Heading 3

may 29, 2024

Movies & shows releasing in June 2024

Sharvari Wagh starrer horror-comedy movie Munjya is releasing in cinemas on June 7th 

 Munjya 

Much-loved TVF's heartwarming web show, Gullak, is coming with its new season on June 7th on Sony Liv 

Gullak Season 4 

Kartik Aaryan's maiden project with Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion, is releasing in cinemas on June 14th 

Chandu Champion 

Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil starrer Manthan is re-releasing in selected cinemas on June 1st 

Manthan Re-Release

Dhanush's directorial venture, Raayan is set to hit the screens on June 13th 

Raayan 

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer romantic-comedy Kudi Haryane Val Di is releasing in cinemas on June 14th

Kudi Haryane Val Di 

Ramesh Taurani's romantic drama Ishq Vishk Rebound is releasing in cinemas on June 21st 

Ishq Vishk Rebound 

Prabhas’ sci-fi mythological movie Kalki 2898 AD is hitting the screens on June 27th 

Kalki 2898 AD 

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movie Jatt & Juliet 3 is releasing in cinemas on June 28th 

 Jatt & Juliet 3

The new season of Kota Factory will be released on Netflix on June 28th 

 Kota Factory Season 3

