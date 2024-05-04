Heading 3

MAY 04, 2024

Movies & Shows Releasing In May 2024 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web show about the courtesans of the pre-Independence era, Heeramandi is now streaming with glowing reviews on Netflix 

 Heeramandi 

Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer The Broken News Season 2 is streaming on ZEE5 

 The Broken News Season 2

Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F starrer Srikanth, the biopic of 

Srikanth 

Hollywood action-adventure movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is coming in cinemas on May 10 

Kingdom of the planet of the apes 

After winning an Academy Award, the Japanese animated feature film is releasing in India on May 10 

 The Boy And The Hereon

Mammukka is returning to the box office with his action avatar. Turbo is set to release in cinemas on May 23 

 Turbo 

Hollywood action movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set for release in India on May 23 

 Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 

Bhaiyaa Ji 

Manoj Bajpayee will be introduced as Desi Superstar in his next release. Bhaiyaa Ji is coming on the big screen on May 24 

Panchayat Season 3

Much-awaited Season 3 of TVF show Panchayat is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on May 28 

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is releasing in cinemas on May 31 

 Mr. & Mrs. Mahi 

