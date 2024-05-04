Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 04, 2024
Movies & Shows Releasing In May 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web show about the courtesans of the pre-Independence era, Heeramandi is now streaming with glowing reviews on Netflix
Heeramandi
Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer The Broken News Season 2 is streaming on ZEE5
The Broken News Season 2
Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F starrer Srikanth, the biopic of
Srikanth
Hollywood action-adventure movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is coming in cinemas on May 10
Kingdom of the planet of the apes
After winning an Academy Award, the Japanese animated feature film is releasing in India on May 10
The Boy And The Hereon
Mammukka is returning to the box office with his action avatar. Turbo is set to release in cinemas on May 23
Turbo
Hollywood action movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set for release in India on May 23
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Bhaiyaa Ji
Manoj Bajpayee will be introduced as Desi Superstar in his next release. Bhaiyaa Ji is coming on the big screen on May 24
Panchayat Season 3
Much-awaited Season 3 of TVF show Panchayat is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on May 28
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is releasing in cinemas on May 31
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
