Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 22, 2024

Movies & Shows Releasing this weekend


Kunal Kemmu directed Madgaon Express is released in cinemas this weekend. Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, it is a road trip comedy entertainer 

Madgaon Express

Image: IMDb

The biographical drama of the controversial Historical figure, Savarkar is releasing in cinemas this weekend. The movie marked the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda 

Image: IMDb

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Sara Ali Khan's movie based on the historical figure, Usha Mehta, is streaming now on Prime Video. Emraan Hashmi features in a cameo

Image: IMDb

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Marking the directorial debut of Hansal Mehta's son, Jai Mehta; Lootere is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Lootere

Image: IMDb

After its decent theatrical run, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is streaming on Netflix 

Fighter

Image: IMDb

Post the theatrical run, Malayalam movie Abraham Ozler is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar. Mammootty made a cameo in the movie

Abraham Ozler

Image: IMDb

Jake Gyllenhaal and Colon McGregor starrer Road House is streaming now Prime Video 

Road House

Image: IMDb

Academy Award winner Oppenheimer is now available on JioCinema in English and Hindi 

Oppenheimer

Image: IMDb

Anatomy Of A Fall

Image: IMDb

Academy Award winner French movie, Anatomy Of A Fall is expected to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend 

Image: IMDb

Netflix Original series 3 Body Problem is now streaming on the platform 

3 Body Problem

