Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 22, 2024
Movies & Shows Releasing this weekend
Kunal Kemmu directed Madgaon Express is released in cinemas this weekend. Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, it is a road trip comedy entertainer
Madgaon Express
Image: IMDb
The biographical drama of the controversial Historical figure, Savarkar is releasing in cinemas this weekend. The movie marked the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda
Image: IMDb
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Sara Ali Khan's movie based on the historical figure, Usha Mehta, is streaming now on Prime Video. Emraan Hashmi features in a cameo
Image: IMDb
Ae Watan Mere Watan
Marking the directorial debut of Hansal Mehta's son, Jai Mehta; Lootere is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar
Lootere
Image: IMDb
After its decent theatrical run, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is streaming on Netflix
Fighter
Image: IMDb
Post the theatrical run, Malayalam movie Abraham Ozler is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar. Mammootty made a cameo in the movie
Abraham Ozler
Image: IMDb
Jake Gyllenhaal and Colon McGregor starrer Road House is streaming now Prime Video
Road House
Image: IMDb
Academy Award winner Oppenheimer is now available on JioCinema in English and Hindi
Oppenheimer
Image: IMDb
Anatomy Of A Fall
Image: IMDb
Academy Award winner French movie, Anatomy Of A Fall is expected to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend
Image: IMDb
Netflix Original series 3 Body Problem is now streaming on the platform
3 Body Problem
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.