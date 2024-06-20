Heading 3

JUNE 20, 2024

Movies & Shows Releasing this Weekend


Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal starrer new-age romantic drama Ishq Vishq Rebound is releasing in cinemas on June 21

 Ishq Vishq Rebound 

Image: IMDb

The pilot episode of the much-awaited show House Of The Dragon Season 2 is streaming now on JioCinema and HBO Max 

House Of The Dragon S2 

Image: IMDb

TVF's new show Industry is streaming Free on Amazon miniTV 

Image: IMDb

Industry 

The much-awaited third installment of Kota Factory is streaming now on Netflix 

Kota Factory Season 3

Image: IMDb

Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Bad Cop is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 21

Bad Cop 

Image: IMDb

Malayalam movie Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas, is set to mark its digital debut this weekend on Netflix 

 Nadikar 

Image: IMDb

Blockbuster Tamil Horror movie Aranmanai 4 is arriving on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 21

Aranmanai 4

Image: IMDb

The new season of reality show Bigg Boss is set to stream on JioCinema from June 21. Anil Kapoor is hosting the show 

 Bigg Boss OTT 3 

Image: IMDb

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Thuppaki is re-releasing in cinemas on June 21 

 Thuppaki 

Image: IMDb

Lakshya 

Image: IMDb

Hrithik Roshan's cult movie Lakshya is set to re-release in cinemas on June 21

