Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 20, 2024
Movies & Shows Releasing this Weekend
Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal starrer new-age romantic drama Ishq Vishq Rebound is releasing in cinemas on June 21
Ishq Vishq Rebound
The pilot episode of the much-awaited show House Of The Dragon Season 2 is streaming now on JioCinema and HBO Max
House Of The Dragon S2
TVF's new show Industry is streaming Free on Amazon miniTV
Industry
The much-awaited third installment of Kota Factory is streaming now on Netflix
Kota Factory Season 3
Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Bad Cop is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 21
Bad Cop
Malayalam movie Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas, is set to mark its digital debut this weekend on Netflix
Nadikar
Blockbuster Tamil Horror movie Aranmanai 4 is arriving on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 21
Aranmanai 4
The new season of reality show Bigg Boss is set to stream on JioCinema from June 21. Anil Kapoor is hosting the show
Bigg Boss OTT 3
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Thuppaki is re-releasing in cinemas on June 21
Thuppaki
Lakshya
Hrithik Roshan's cult movie Lakshya is set to re-release in cinemas on June 21
