JUNE 28, 2024
Movies & Shows Releasing this weekend
Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham is set for its Hindi dub release. The movie is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in Hindi from June 28
Aavesham (Hindi)
Prabhas’ Pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD is now running in cinemas
Kalki 2898 AD
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is returning with Rautu Ka Raaz on Zee5 this weekend
Rautu Ka Raaz
The Hollywood movie Civil War is set to stream on Prime Video this weekend
Civil War
Tahira Kashyap's directorial heart-warming drama Sharmajee Ki Beti is scheduled to stream on Prime Video from June 28
Sharmajee Ki Beti
Diljit Dosanjh's movie Jatt & Juliet 3 is releasing this weekend in cinemas
Jatt & Juliet 3
The Bear Season 3 is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend
The Bear Season 3
Hollywood movie A Quiet Place - Day One is releasing theatrically this weekend
A Quiet Place - Day One
Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star is set to stream in Hindi from June 28 on JioCinema Premium
Family Star (Hindi)
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
Prithiviraj Sukumaaran's comedy-drama Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is hitting Disney Plus Hotstar on June 27 after its theatrical run
