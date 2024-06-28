Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

Movies & Shows Releasing this weekend


Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham is set for its Hindi dub release. The movie is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in Hindi from June 28

Aavesham (Hindi)

Prabhas’ Pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD is now running in cinemas 

Kalki 2898 AD

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is returning with Rautu Ka Raaz on Zee5 this weekend

Rautu Ka Raaz

The Hollywood movie Civil War is set to stream on Prime Video this weekend

Civil War

Tahira Kashyap's directorial heart-warming drama Sharmajee Ki Beti is scheduled to stream on Prime Video from June 28 

Sharmajee Ki Beti

Diljit Dosanjh's movie Jatt & Juliet 3 is releasing this weekend in cinemas

Jatt & Juliet 3

The Bear Season 3 is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend 

The Bear Season 3

Hollywood movie A Quiet Place - Day One is releasing theatrically this weekend

A Quiet Place - Day One

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star is set to stream in Hindi from June 28 on JioCinema Premium 

Family Star (Hindi)

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Prithiviraj Sukumaaran's comedy-drama Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is hitting Disney Plus Hotstar on June 27 after its theatrical run 

