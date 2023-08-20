Movies That Explored Sex Education 

Recently released film OMG 2 falls into the trap of controversy because of its sensitive subject. The plot of the film revolves around Sex Education and it's need among the teenagers
OMG 2
Image: IMDb
The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer social dramedy wins over the hearts of audience and critics. OMG 2 is doing encouraging business despite facing a clash with Gadar 2
Reception
Image: IMDb
While OMG 2 is applauded for its strong content, it is not the first film to explore sexuality as a key plot. Check out the others
Not The First Film
Image: IMDb
Starring Rajkummar Rao in lead, the film revolves around a gujarati businessman who cracks an exclusive dealership of chinese powdered sex stimulant
Made In China
Image: IMDb
Chhatriwali revolves around a young woman, who takes up a job in a condom manufacturing company with a personal motive of educating young minds about contraceptives
Chhatriwali
Image: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram
Starring Sonakshi Sinha in lead, the film revolves around a happy-go-lucky girl running her uncle's fertility clinic. But things take a U-turn as patients don't feel comfortable sharing their sexual issues in front of a female
Khandani Safakhana
Image: IMDb
Created by Imtiaz Ali, Dr. Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya revolves around a sexologist played by Kumud Mishra. The show highlights the issues faced by men & women in their regular sexual life
Dr. Arora
Image: IMDb
The 2017 released film explores the problem of erectile dysfunction in the most entertaining way. The Ayushmann Khurrana film won critical acclaim for its subject
Shubh Mangal Savadhan
Image: IMDb
Netflix Originals' Anthology Lust Stories focuses on four stories that revolves around the relationships and sexuality of women from different walks of life and ages
Lust Stories
Image: IMDb
The Ayushmann Khurrana film revolves around a male gynecologist student who finds himself alone in the department. His reluctance leads to chaos, confusion, comedy and eventually, great camaraderie with his fellow classmates