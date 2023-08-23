Movies that faced Ban in India

CBFC had asked the film for over 6 dozen cuts. It was banned as the film featured very explicit scenes. The film revolved around four female characters, across different age groups and how they explore their sexual desires without holding back
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Image: IMDB
The modern day thriller film explored a lesbian love story which had an Islamic terrorism-related angle. It was banned for explicit nudity. The film was tagged as a medium for "igniting unnatural passions" and hence was denied release in India
Unfreedom
Image: IMDb
The Sunny Deol starrer was not allowed to be released as it would hurt the religious sentiments of the people. The film was alleged to be commercializing the pilgrimage city, Varanasi. Later on, in December 2017, Delhi High Court lifted the ban and asked makers for one cut and an adult certification
Mohalla Assi
Image: IMDb
The story of Parzania revolves around a muslim boy who goes missing during the Gujarat riots in the year 2002. It was alleged to be a catalyst for communal riots. The film won a National Award, but faced an unofficial ban after Bajrang Dal forced theater owners to stop screening the film
Parzania
Image: IMDb
The film was alleged to be based on the life of Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. It raises controversies for its bold subject and plot. Hence, the Congress Government in 1978 banned its release in India
Kissaa Kursee Kaa
Image: IMDb
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film revolves around the 1993 Bombay bomb blast case. Accused Mustaq Moosa, had filed a petition against the film alleging that it could prejudice the case. The Bombay High Court agreed and called for a ban on the film
Black Friday
Image: IMDb
Based on the life of Phoolan Devi, the film drew controversies when the real Phoolan Devi asked for a nationwide ban on the film. She quoted it factually incorrect and even threatened makers to immolate herself outside a theater if the film were not withdrawn. Later, she was paid a handsome amount from the makers
Bandit Queen
Image: IMDb
A documentary film based on the 2012 Nirbhaya case was prevented from being aired by a stay order from a court. It was alleged to perceive negative public sentiment including remarks defending the rape, resulting in raising controversies
India's Daughter
Image: IMDb
Based on the Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders in 1997, the Anurag Kashyap directorial film saw the same fate as Black Friday. The intense thriller film was banned from release in India because of crass language and portrayal of drug abuse
Paanch
Image: IMDb
It is a two-part documentary film based on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his relationship with minority groups. The film was banned in India as the I & B ministry termed it as a propaganda. They stated that the film lacks objectivity and refects colonial mindset