Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

MAY 12, 2024

Movies that gained global popularity

S.S. Rajamouli's RRR received huge acclaim in Western countries and went on to win the prestigious Oscar award for the song "Naatu Naatu"

RRR

Images: IMDB

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was a huge hit at the global box office. The movie went on to collect more than ₹1000 crore worldwide

 Pathaan

Image: YRF

S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters from Indian cinema. The movie gained immense popularity worldwide

Baahubali 2

Images: IMDB

Aamir Khan's Dangal was a sports drama inspired by real life. The movie was a huge blockbuster at the Chinese box office

 Dangal

Images: IMDB

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Lagaan won immense global acclaim and turned out to be the only Indian movie to be nominated at the Academy Awards in the 21st century

 Lagaan

Images: IMDB

The Raj Kapoor-starrer movie won immense popularity in foreign countries, especially in Japan

Images: IMDB

 Awara

The iconic period drama helmed by K. Asif took India to the world map and gained immense popularity in world cinema

Mughal-e-Azam

Images: IMDB

Mother India lost the Oscar just by one vote. The movie turned out to be the crown of Indian cinema among the global audience

Mother India

Images: IMDB

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Images: IMDB

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turned out to be his biggest grosser worldwide. The movie won immense popularity globally

The iconic Shah Rukh-Kajol movie is very popular among foreign audiences. DDLJ emerged as a huge milestone for Indian cinema

 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Image: YRF

