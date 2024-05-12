Heading 3
Movies that gained global popularity
S.S. Rajamouli's RRR received huge acclaim in Western countries and went on to win the prestigious Oscar award for the song "Naatu Naatu"
RRR
Images: IMDB
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was a huge hit at the global box office. The movie went on to collect more than ₹1000 crore worldwide
Pathaan
Image: YRF
S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters from Indian cinema. The movie gained immense popularity worldwide
Baahubali 2
Images: IMDB
Aamir Khan's Dangal was a sports drama inspired by real life. The movie was a huge blockbuster at the Chinese box office
Dangal
Images: IMDB
Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Lagaan won immense global acclaim and turned out to be the only Indian movie to be nominated at the Academy Awards in the 21st century
Lagaan
Images: IMDB
The Raj Kapoor-starrer movie won immense popularity in foreign countries, especially in Japan
Images: IMDB
Awara
The iconic period drama helmed by K. Asif took India to the world map and gained immense popularity in world cinema
Mughal-e-Azam
Images: IMDB
Mother India lost the Oscar just by one vote. The movie turned out to be the crown of Indian cinema among the global audience
Mother India
Images: IMDB
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Images: IMDB
Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turned out to be his biggest grosser worldwide. The movie won immense popularity globally
The iconic Shah Rukh-Kajol movie is very popular among foreign audiences. DDLJ emerged as a huge milestone for Indian cinema
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Image: YRF
