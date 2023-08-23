Heading 3

Entertainment

August 23, 2023

Movies that have a sequel 

OMG- Oh My God! was seen on the big screens in 2012! Almost a decade later, its sequel is pleasing people 

OMG 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Gadar-Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001! Recently, its sequel is ruling the hearts of the viewers 

Gadar- Ek Prem Katha 

Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa depicted the phenomenal performance of Vidya Balan! Kartik Aaryan stole the show in its sequel 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 

Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Ajay Devgn stunned the viewers with his role in Drishyam. Recently, a sequel to this movie was launched 

Drishyam 

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram 

Irrfan Khan pleased the fans with his role in Hindi medium! Its sequel Angrezi Medium was worth the hype 

Hindi Medium

Image: Irrfan Khan’s Instagram 

Salman Khan took the box office by storm with his successful release of Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai 

Ek Tha Tiger 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram 

Sanjay Dutt charmed his fans with his role in Munna Bhai MBBS! Its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai too won hearts 

Munna Bhai MBBS 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Koi…Mill Gaya was one of the first fantasy thriller films! The release of Krrish took this genre a notch higher 

Koi…Mil Gaya 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Akshay Kumar continues to entertain his fans with his role in the Housefull series 

Housefull 

Image: Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram 

Ayushmann Khurrana won hearts with Dream Girl! Its sequel has tempted the audience to witness the exciting twists and turns

Dream Girl

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram 

