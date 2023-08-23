Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 23, 2023
Movies that have a sequel
OMG- Oh My God! was seen on the big screens in 2012! Almost a decade later, its sequel is pleasing people
OMG
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Gadar-Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001! Recently, its sequel is ruling the hearts of the viewers
Gadar- Ek Prem Katha
Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram
Bhool Bhulaiyaa depicted the phenomenal performance of Vidya Balan! Kartik Aaryan stole the show in its sequel
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Ajay Devgn stunned the viewers with his role in Drishyam. Recently, a sequel to this movie was launched
Drishyam
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Irrfan Khan pleased the fans with his role in Hindi medium! Its sequel Angrezi Medium was worth the hype
Hindi Medium
Image: Irrfan Khan’s Instagram
Salman Khan took the box office by storm with his successful release of Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai
Ek Tha Tiger
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Sanjay Dutt charmed his fans with his role in Munna Bhai MBBS! Its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai too won hearts
Munna Bhai MBBS
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Koi…Mill Gaya was one of the first fantasy thriller films! The release of Krrish took this genre a notch higher
Koi…Mil Gaya
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar continues to entertain his fans with his role in the Housefull series
Housefull
Image: Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana won hearts with Dream Girl! Its sequel has tempted the audience to witness the exciting twists and turns
Dream Girl
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
