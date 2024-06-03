Heading 3
june 3, 2024
Movies that made Allu Arjun a Superstar
Allu Arjun's Arya turned out to be a big hit and a remarkable film in his rich filmography
Arya
Image: IMDB
Helmed by Puri Jagannath, Desamuduru presented another side of Allu Arjun. The movie turned out to be a big success
Desamuduru
Image: IMDB
Directed by Trivikram, Julayi is an important film in his filmography. The movie was a huge hit and was remade in multiple other languages
Julayi
Image: IMDB
It is the first movie of Allu Arjun that made its entry into the 100-Crore club. Race Gurram plays a huge role in establishing Bunny as a Superstar
Race Gurram
Image: IMDB
Reunited by Trivikram, Allu Arjun gave another remarkable movie with S/O Satyamurthy
S/O Satyamurthy
Image: IMDB
Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Sarrainodu is a mass-action drama. The movie turned out to be a big hit
Sarrainodu
Image: IMDB
It is among the top movies of Allu Arjun. The actor gave a knockout performance in this movie
DJ
Image: IMDB
During its release, this Trivikram-directed family drama turned out to be the biggest hit of Allu Arjun. The movie grossed more than 200 crores at the box office
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Image: IMDB
Allu Arjun was established as a Pan-India star with the 2021 release, Pushpa. The actor won a National Award for his performance and it became his most popular film of all time
Pushpa
Image: IMDB
The actor is next gearing up for Pushpa 2. He is also working with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Work Front
Image: IMDB
