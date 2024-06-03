Heading 3

june 3, 2024

Movies that made Allu Arjun a Superstar

Allu Arjun's Arya turned out to be a big hit and a remarkable film in his rich filmography

Arya 

Helmed by Puri Jagannath, Desamuduru presented another side of Allu Arjun. The movie turned out to be a big success 

 Desamuduru

Directed by Trivikram, Julayi is an important film in his filmography. The movie was a huge hit and was remade in multiple other languages 

 Julayi 

It is the first movie of Allu Arjun that made its entry into the 100-Crore club. Race Gurram plays a huge role in establishing Bunny as a Superstar 

 Race Gurram

Reunited by Trivikram, Allu Arjun gave another remarkable movie with S/O Satyamurthy 

 S/O Satyamurthy 

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Sarrainodu is a mass-action drama. The movie turned out to be a big hit 

 Sarrainodu 

It is among the top movies of Allu Arjun. The actor gave a knockout performance in this movie 

DJ 

During its release, this Trivikram-directed family drama turned out to be the biggest hit of Allu Arjun. The movie grossed more than 200 crores at the box office 

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Allu Arjun was established as a Pan-India star with the 2021 release, Pushpa. The actor won a National Award for his performance and it became his most popular film of all time 

 Pushpa 

The actor is next gearing up for Pushpa 2. He is also working with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga 

 Work Front 

