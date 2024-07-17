Heading 3

JULY 17, 2024

 Movies that made Mahesh Babu a Star


It is a Supernatural drama that stars Mahesh Babu in the titular role. The actor considered Murari as one of his career-shaping movies 

 Murari (2001)

Okkadu stars Mahesh Babu as a Kabbadi Player. The story takes a turn when the tournament player saves a girl from the clutches of the goons. What happens next forms the crust of the story 

Okkadu (2003)

Helmed by Trivikram, Athadu is a popular action movie starring Mahesh Babu and Trisha Krishnan. It was among the biggest money-spinners of the year 

 Athadu (2005)

It is an action-thriller helmed by Puri Jagannath. The movie went on to become a huge hit at the box office. Later, it was remade in Hindi as Wanted starring Salman Khan 

 Pokiri (2006)

It is a psychological action-drama directed by Sukumar. The movie garnered critical acclaim for the actor's terrific performance 

 1: Nenokkadine (2014) 

Directed by Koratala Siva, it is a romantic action drama that took the career of Mahesh Babu to new heights. The actor also received immense love for his acting and screen presence in the movie

Srimanthudu (2015) 

Mahesh Babu played a tech-savvy Intelligence bureau officer in Spyder. It is among the most popular movies of the actor

 Spyder (2017) 

It is a political action drama helmed by Koratala Siva. The movie starring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani was a big hit at the box office

Bharat Ane Nenu (2018)

 Maharishi (2019)

Maharishi marked the 25th film of Mahesh Babu in the Telugu film Industry. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, it highlights major social issues 

What's Next? 

Mahesh Babu's last few releases couldn't live up to the expectations of his fans. However, his upcoming jungle adventure is touted to be a globe-trotting action film. Marking his collaboration with SS Rajamouli, the untitled project carries immense buzz on social media 

