Heading 3
Movies that take you back to college
Sampriti Dutta
OCT 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMDB
Rockstar
College is synonymous with finding the love of your life as we could also see in this movie. Now it might end in a happy or sad ending but it’ll surely be something you’ll remember forever.
Image: IMDB
3 Idiots
College friends are for life and the memories you make with them, the pranks you play and the jokes you crack make your life better just as in the case of Raju, Farhan and Rancho.
Image: IMDB
Chhichhore
Even after getting out of college, you’d always find yourself reminiscing your college days. Be it 20 years later, those memories will always bring a huge smile to your face just like SSR’s gang.
Image: IMDB
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
‘Pyaar Dosti Hai!’ Well this dialogue is true and you only understand the essence of this dialogue during your school and college days.
Image: IMDB
Kabir Singh
One of the best things about your college life is the beautiful college campus. Kabir Singh took us back within those majestic walls of a college and the time spent there.
Image: IMDB
2 States
Another amazing aspect of uni. life is that you meet people from all walks of life and fall in love with people whom you never imagined you would fall for.
Image: IMDB
Munna Bhai MBBS
Medical college can be fun too and this movie is proof! For a moment after watching Munna Bhai, fans considered enrolling in med school!
Image: IMDB
Main Hoon Na
Age is no bar in college and that is just so awesome! How else would Shah Rukh Khan meet the gorgeous Sushmita?
Image: IMDB
Wake Up Sid
This film shows how college time is about finding your purpose in life. Yes, it is marked with confusion and fear but remember, you are not alone in this boat.
Image: IMDB
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
This movie makes us believe in the concept of true love. It also demonstrates the power of having your own set of people, your own tribe in college.