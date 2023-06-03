JUNE 03, 2023
Movies to binge watch this weekend
A fun filled film that celebrates joy and happiness of being around friends and recalling the memories you make
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Sid helps Ayesha explore Mumbai, to fulfilling their dreams and unknowingly falling in love. A feel good film to binge watch
Wake Up Sid
A comedy film good to rejuvenate students from study pressure and just enjoy life in general
3 idiots
An all time favorite to enhance your mood with Geet talking and Aditya falling in love
Jab We Met
The film recently completed a decade of its release and is everyone’s comfort movie
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
The film generalised taking therapy
Dear Zindagi
To experience freedom and feel happy, the movie is worth watching
Queen
An intense suspense movie to keep you hooked on till the end. It revolves around a bomb scare in Mumbai
A Wednesday
A spine chilling horror and suspense film portraying the importance of women. It is a fun film to watch
Stree
A laughter riot which is must watch to make yourself happy after a tiring day and you won't regret watching this movie
Andaz Apna Apna
