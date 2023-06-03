Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 03, 2023

Movies to binge watch this weekend

A fun filled film that celebrates joy and happiness of being around friends and recalling the memories you make

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Sid helps Ayesha explore Mumbai, to fulfilling their dreams and unknowingly falling in love. A feel good film to binge watch

Wake Up Sid

Image : R. Madhavan’s Instagram

A comedy film good to rejuvenate students from study pressure and just enjoy life in general

3 idiots

Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

An all time favorite to enhance your mood with Geet talking and Aditya falling in love 

Jab We Met

Image : Ayan Mukherji’s Instagram

The film recently completed a decade of its release and is everyone’s comfort movie

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The film generalised taking therapy

Dear Zindagi

Image : Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram

To experience freedom and feel happy, the movie is worth watching

Queen

Image : Anupam Kher’s Instagram

An intense suspense movie to keep you hooked on till the end. It revolves around a bomb scare in Mumbai

A Wednesday

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

A spine chilling horror and suspense film portraying the importance of women. It is a fun film to watch

Stree

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

A laughter riot which is must watch to make yourself happy after a tiring day and you won't regret watching this movie

Andaz Apna Apna

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here