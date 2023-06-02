JUNE 02, 2023
Movies to look forward to in June
The action thriller film starring Shahid Kapoor and Diana Penty will hit the theatre on 9th June
Bloody Daddy
Image : Ali Abbas Zafar’s Instagram
Image : Drumstick Production’s Instagram
The action drama Tamil film is releasing on 2nd June and stars Arya and Siddhi Idnani
Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
A romantic comedy Hindi film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan releases on 2nd June
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Image : Shameik Alti Moore’s Instagram
The most loved marvel hero is back to entertain everyone. The film is releasing on 2nd June
Spider-Man Across The Spider-verse
Image : Hiphop Tamizha’s Instagram
This Tamil action film with drama and fantasy starring Hiphop Tamizha, Vinay Rai releases on 2nd June
Veeran
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
The drama fantasy film, inspired by Ramayan and starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, will hit the theatre on 16th June
Adipurush
Image : Zee Studios South’s Instagram
The film about a father fulfilling his son's dream stars Samuthirakani, Meera Jasmine. It will hit theatres on 9th June 9
Vimanam
Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
The Sport drama film on football stars Ajay Devgn and Priyamani and releases on 23rd June
Maidaan
Image : Karthik G Krish’s Instagram
This Tamil film, packed with action, comedy and romance, is releasing on 9th June and stars Siddharth, Yogi Babu and Divyansha Kaushik
Takkar
Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The most anticipated film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is filled with music, romance and drama. It will hit the big screen on 29th June
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
