JUNE 02, 2023

Movies to look forward to in June

The action thriller film starring Shahid Kapoor and Diana Penty will hit the theatre on 9th June

Bloody Daddy

Image : Ali Abbas Zafar’s Instagram

Image : Drumstick Production’s Instagram

The action drama Tamil film is releasing on 2nd June and stars Arya and Siddhi Idnani

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

A romantic comedy Hindi film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan releases on 2nd June

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Image : Shameik Alti Moore’s Instagram

The most loved marvel hero is back to entertain everyone. The film is releasing on 2nd June

Spider-Man Across The Spider-verse

Image : Hiphop Tamizha’s Instagram

This Tamil action film with drama and fantasy starring Hiphop Tamizha, Vinay Rai releases on 2nd June

Veeran

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

The drama fantasy film, inspired by Ramayan and starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, will hit the theatre on 16th June

Adipurush

Image : Zee Studios South’s Instagram

The film about a father fulfilling his son's dream stars Samuthirakani, Meera Jasmine. It will hit theatres on 9th June 9

Vimanam

Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

The Sport drama film on football stars Ajay Devgn and Priyamani and releases on 23rd June

Maidaan

Image : Karthik G Krish’s Instagram

This Tamil film, packed with action, comedy and romance, is releasing on 9th June and stars Siddharth, Yogi Babu and Divyansha Kaushik

Takkar

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The most anticipated film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is filled with music, romance and drama. It will hit the big screen on 29th June

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

