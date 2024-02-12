Heading 3
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Movies to look forward to this year
Starring stalwarts like Ajay Devgan and R. Madhavan, this supernatural thriller will release in cinemas on 8th March
Shaitaan
Image: Ajay Devgan Instagram
It will be exciting to see Sidharth Malhotra in this patriotic action film, also starring Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, releasing on 15th March
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Yodha
Sara Ali Khan is all set to grace Amazon Prime with this patriotic period drama, releasing on 22nd March.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Ae Watan mere Watan
3 generations of talent - Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti Sanon - will be seen in The Crew, which will ablaze cinema screens on 29th March
The Crew
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Tiger and Akshay in this action masala entertainer is all that you will need this April when it releases
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Varun Dhawan will be seen in an intense rugged look in Baby John, with fans already in awe from the recently released first look. It will release on 31st May
Baby John
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Kartik Aryan will be seen as a sportsman in this much awaited Kabir Khan directorial releasing on 14th June
Chandu Champion
Image: Nadiadwalagrandson Instagram
The much loved franchise is going to return to screens on Independence Day, starring Ajay Devgan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Singham Again
Image: Ajay Devgan Instagram
Fans were eagerly awaiting the 2nd installment of this horror comedy, with Stree all set to release on 30th August this year
Stree 2
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Bhool Bhulaiya 3
Image: Kartik Aaryan instagram
Rooh Baba is coming again to both scare and entertain you with spooky and funny situations this Diwali when the film releases
