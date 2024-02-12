Heading 3

Movies to look forward to this year

Starring stalwarts like Ajay Devgan and R. Madhavan, this supernatural thriller will release in cinemas on 8th March

Shaitaan

Image: Ajay Devgan Instagram

It will be exciting to see Sidharth Malhotra in this patriotic action film, also starring Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, releasing on 15th March

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Yodha

Sara Ali Khan is all set to grace Amazon Prime with this patriotic period drama, releasing on 22nd March. 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Ae Watan mere Watan

3 generations of talent - Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti Sanon - will be seen in The Crew, which will ablaze cinema screens on 29th March

The Crew

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Tiger and Akshay in this action masala entertainer is all that you will need this April when it releases

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Varun Dhawan will be seen in an intense rugged look in Baby John, with fans already in awe from the recently released first look. It will release on 31st May

Baby John

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Kartik Aryan will be seen as a sportsman in this much awaited Kabir Khan directorial releasing on 14th June

Chandu Champion

Image: Nadiadwalagrandson Instagram

The much loved franchise is going to return to screens on Independence Day, starring Ajay Devgan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Singham Again

Image: Ajay Devgan Instagram

Fans were eagerly awaiting the 2nd installment of this horror comedy, with Stree all set to release on 30th August this year

Stree 2

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiya 3

Image: Kartik Aaryan instagram

Rooh Baba is coming again to both scare and entertain you with spooky and funny situations this Diwali when the film releases

