Heading 3

 Raina Reyaz

entertainment 

OCTOBER 31, 2023

Movies to watch on Halloween

   Start your Halloween movie night with the iconic Michael Myers in John Carpenter's classic slasher film. It's a suspenseful, heart-pounding choice to set the mood

Halloween (1978)

   For a perfect blend of Halloween and Christmas, join Jack Skellington in Tim Burton's stop-motion animated musical. It's a family-friendly delight

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

   Join the Sanderson sisters for a wickedly fun time in this Disney classic about a trio of witches who return to Salem. It's a humorous and bewitching choice

Hocus Pocus (1993)

   Dive into the chilling world of Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick with this psychological horror masterpiece. Jack Nicholson's performance as Jack Torrance is unforgettable

The Shining (1980)

   Henry Selick's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel is a visually stunning stop-motion fantasy film with a dark and eerie atmosphere perfect for Halloween

Coraline (2009)

   Enter the bizarre world of the afterlife with the ghostly and mischievous Betelgeuse in this quirky Tim Burton film. It's a blend of the macabre and the absurd

Beetlejuice (1988)

   For those seeking a modern-day scare, this supernatural horror film inspired by real events will keep you on the edge of your seat. It's perfect for fans of haunted house stories

The Conjuring (2013)

 Join the quirky and lovable Addams family in this darkly comedic take on Charles Addams' classic characters. It's a nostalgic Halloween favorite

The Addams Family (1991)

Wes Craven's meta-horror film revitalized the slasher genre, making it a perfect choice for those who enjoy a mix of scares and humor

Scream (1996)

An animated family film that tells the story of three kids who discover their neighbor's house is a living, breathing monster

Monster House (2006)

