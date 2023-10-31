Heading 3
Movies to watch on Halloween
Start your Halloween movie night with the iconic Michael Myers in John Carpenter's classic slasher film. It's a suspenseful, heart-pounding choice to set the mood
Halloween (1978)
Image Source: IMDb
For a perfect blend of Halloween and Christmas, join Jack Skellington in Tim Burton's stop-motion animated musical. It's a family-friendly delight
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Image Source: IMDb
Join the Sanderson sisters for a wickedly fun time in this Disney classic about a trio of witches who return to Salem. It's a humorous and bewitching choice
Hocus Pocus (1993)
Image Source: IMDb
Dive into the chilling world of Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick with this psychological horror masterpiece. Jack Nicholson's performance as Jack Torrance is unforgettable
The Shining (1980)
Image Source: IMDb
Henry Selick's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel is a visually stunning stop-motion fantasy film with a dark and eerie atmosphere perfect for Halloween
Coraline (2009)
Image Source: IMDb
Enter the bizarre world of the afterlife with the ghostly and mischievous Betelgeuse in this quirky Tim Burton film. It's a blend of the macabre and the absurd
Beetlejuice (1988)
Image Source: IMDb
For those seeking a modern-day scare, this supernatural horror film inspired by real events will keep you on the edge of your seat. It's perfect for fans of haunted house stories
The Conjuring (2013)
Image Source: IMDb
Join the quirky and lovable Addams family in this darkly comedic take on Charles Addams' classic characters. It's a nostalgic Halloween favorite
The Addams Family (1991)
Image Source: IMDb
Wes Craven's meta-horror film revitalized the slasher genre, making it a perfect choice for those who enjoy a mix of scares and humor
Scream (1996)
Image Source: IMDb
An animated family film that tells the story of three kids who discover their neighbor's house is a living, breathing monster
Monster House (2006)
Image Source: IMDb
