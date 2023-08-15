Movies to watch on Independence day

Based on the true story of Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is highly appreciated for its emotional quotient and storyline. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video
Shershaah
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Indian freedom fighter, Sardar Uddham. The film received widespread critical acclaim. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Sardar Udham
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Swades is one such rare film that asks the audience to turn their gaze inward, and question their beliefs about their nation. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead, the film is available on Netflix
Swades
Image: IMDb
Considered one of the finest political satires of Indian Cinema, it stars Rajkummar Rao as a government clerk sent to a maoist-hit region to conduct a fair election. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Newton
Image: Rajkummar Rao's Twitter
A coming-of-age story of a young, carefree man who finds his purpose when he joins the army. Starring Hrithik Roshan in lead, the film has acquired a cult status over the years. It is streaming on Netflix
Lakshya
Image: IMDb
Based on true events, Uri: The Surgical Strike established Vicky Kaushal as a bankable star. Vicky has given his career defining performance in the military action film. Streaming on ZEE 5
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Image: IMDb
Hey Ram is Kamal Haasan's brilliance. The period film set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Hey Ram won critical appraisal but not box office numbers. Watch it on Jio Cinema
Hey Ram
Image: IMDb
Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Manav Kaul and Deepak Dobriyal, 1971 is an underrated film. It is based on a true story of Indian prisoners of war captured by the Pakistan Army during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It is available on YouTube
1971
Image: IMDb
The film's narrative is rooted in current day Delhi University and explored parallels between how things would change if today's youth were as driven as those in pre-independent India. It is streaming on Netflix
Rang De Basanti
Image: IMDb
Starring Salman Khan in the titular role, the human emotional drama received widespread critical acclaim. The film tells the story of Pawan who embarks on a journey to take a mute 6-years-old Pakistani girl back to her home. It is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar