Movies to watch on Mother’s Day 

Pakhi Jain

MAY 13, 2023

Entertainment

It is a beautifully crafted film that showcases the subtle nuances of a mother's character, highlighting her strength and determination to overcome challenges that come her way

English Vinglish 

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

It is a heartwarming movie that explores the complexities of family relationships and the challenges that come with blending families

We are Family

Image- Kajol’s Instagram

The movie explores the societal taboos around late pregnancies and how the family deals with the unexpected news

Badhaai Ho

Image- Neena Gupta’s Instagram

The movie raises important questions about the dynamics of relationships and the role of women in society

Thappad

Image- Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

The story revolves around a mother who is determined to do everything in her power to save her child from a life-threatening illness

The Sky is Pink

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

"Paa" is known for its sensitive portrayal of a rare genetic disorder and its heartwarming depiction of the relationship of a family

Paa

Image- Vidya Balan’s Instagram

A heartwarming movie about a mother who goes back to school to ensure her daughter gets a good education

Nil Battey Sannata

Image- Swara Bhasker’s Instagram

This movie tells the story of a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer and the support she receives from her mother

Secret Superstar

Image- Meher Vij’s Instagram

A touching movie that explores the relationship between a young boy with dyslexia and his mother

Taare Zameen Par 

Image- Tisca Chopra’s Instagram

"Badhaai Do" is known for its witty humour and its sensitive portrayal of contemporary issues such as gender equality, education, and social acceptance

Badhaai Do

Image- Sheeba Chadha’s Instagram 

