It is a beautifully crafted film that showcases the subtle nuances of a mother's character, highlighting her strength and determination to overcome challenges that come her way
English Vinglish
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
It is a heartwarming movie that explores the complexities of family relationships and the challenges that come with blending families
We are Family
Image- Kajol’s Instagram
The movie explores the societal taboos around late pregnancies and how the family deals with the unexpected news
Badhaai Ho
Image- Neena Gupta’s Instagram
The movie raises important questions about the dynamics of relationships and the role of women in society
Thappad
Image- Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The story revolves around a mother who is determined to do everything in her power to save her child from a life-threatening illness
The Sky is Pink
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
"Paa" is known for its sensitive portrayal of a rare genetic disorder and its heartwarming depiction of the relationship of a family
Paa
Image- Vidya Balan’s Instagram
A heartwarming movie about a mother who goes back to school to ensure her daughter gets a good education
Nil Battey Sannata
Image- Swara Bhasker’s Instagram
This movie tells the story of a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer and the support she receives from her mother
Secret Superstar
Image- Meher Vij’s Instagram
A touching movie that explores the relationship between a young boy with dyslexia and his mother
Taare Zameen Par
Image- Tisca Chopra’s Instagram
"Badhaai Do" is known for its witty humour and its sensitive portrayal of contemporary issues such as gender equality, education, and social acceptance
Badhaai Do
Image- Sheeba Chadha’s Instagram