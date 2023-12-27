Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 27, 2023
Movies to watch on New Year’s eve
Join Harry and Sally as they navigate friendship and love, making it a heartwarming choice for New Year's Eve
When Harry Met Sally
Image source- IMDb
This star-studded ensemble film weaves multiple love stories in the heart of New York City, capturing the magic of the holiday
Image source- IMDb
New Year's Eve
Two women swap homes for the holidays, leading to unexpected romances and a cozy atmosphere perfect for New Year's Eve
The Holiday
Image source- IMDb
Follow Bridget's humorous journey in love and self-discovery, making it a delightful choice for a New Year's Eve movie marathon
Bridget Jones's Diary
Image source- IMDb
A romantic comedy where a woman's trip to Rome sparks unexpected love, adding a touch of magic to your New Year's celebration
When in Rome
Image source- IMDb
A heartwarming tale of time travel and love, reminding us to cherish every moment, making it a perfect New Year's Eve choice
About Time
Image source- IMDb
Join Mia and Sebastian in this musical love story set in Los Angeles, celebrating dreams and love on New Year's Eve
La La Land
Image source- IMDb
A comedy about a couple navigating four family Christmases in one day, bringing humor and warmth to your New Year's celebration
Four Christmases
Image source- IMDb
Sleepless in Seattle
Image source- IMDb
A classic romantic comedy where fate and a radio show bring two strangers together on New Year's Eve
Transport yourself to the Roaring Twenties in this visually stunning adaptation, offering glamour and drama for your New Year's Eve
The Great Gatsby
Image source- IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.