Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 27, 2023

Movies to watch on New Year’s eve

Join Harry and Sally as they navigate friendship and love, making it a heartwarming choice for New Year's Eve

When Harry Met Sally

This star-studded ensemble film weaves multiple love stories in the heart of New York City, capturing the magic of the holiday

New Year's Eve

Two women swap homes for the holidays, leading to unexpected romances and a cozy atmosphere perfect for New Year's Eve

The Holiday 

Follow Bridget's humorous journey in love and self-discovery, making it a delightful choice for a New Year's Eve movie marathon

Bridget Jones's Diary 

A romantic comedy where a woman's trip to Rome sparks unexpected love, adding a touch of magic to your New Year's celebration

 When in Rome 

A heartwarming tale of time travel and love, reminding us to cherish every moment, making it a perfect New Year's Eve choice

About Time 

Join Mia and Sebastian in this musical love story set in Los Angeles, celebrating dreams and love on New Year's Eve

La La Land 

A comedy about a couple navigating four family Christmases in one day, bringing humor and warmth to your New Year's celebration

Four Christmases 

 Sleepless in Seattle 

A classic romantic comedy where fate and a radio show bring two strangers together on New Year's Eve

Transport yourself to the Roaring Twenties in this visually stunning adaptation, offering glamour and drama for your New Year's Eve 

The Great Gatsby 

