Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 05, 2023

Movies to watch on Teacher's Day

Teacher’s Day celebrates the teachers in our lives who have had a great impact on our lives

Image: IMDB

Take a look at the movies that you can watch on Teacher’s Day

Image: IMDB

The movie focuses on the importance of recognizing and nurturing every child’s unique abilities

Image: IMDB

Taare Zameen Par

This movie explores the idea of pursuing your passion instead of conforming to societal norms in order to be successful

3 Idiots

Image: IMDB

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image: IMDB

The movie explores how hard work and perseverance can help you overcome any obstacle

This movie revolves around challenging gender stereotypes and also emphasizes on focusing on our children’s dreams

Dangal

Image: IMDB

This movie teaches us to be the change we want to see in the world

Rang De Basanti

Image: IMDB

The movie explores mental health and self-acceptance

Dear Zindagi

Image: IMDB

The movie shows us that life comes with obstacles and that every failure is a stepping stone to success

Chhichhore

Image: IMDB

This 2014 is a motivating and heartwarming movie to watch

Hawa Hawaii

Image: IMDB

