Movies to watch on Teacher's Day
Teacher’s Day celebrates the teachers in our lives who have had a great impact on our lives
Take a look at the movies that you can watch on Teacher’s Day
The movie focuses on the importance of recognizing and nurturing every child’s unique abilities
Taare Zameen Par
This movie explores the idea of pursuing your passion instead of conforming to societal norms in order to be successful
3 Idiots
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
The movie explores how hard work and perseverance can help you overcome any obstacle
This movie revolves around challenging gender stereotypes and also emphasizes on focusing on our children’s dreams
Dangal
This movie teaches us to be the change we want to see in the world
Rang De Basanti
The movie explores mental health and self-acceptance
Dear Zindagi
The movie shows us that life comes with obstacles and that every failure is a stepping stone to success
Chhichhore
This 2014 is a motivating and heartwarming movie to watch
Hawa Hawaii
