Movies to watch when you can’t sleep

A stylish and sharp-witted film that follows Anne Hathaway's character navigating the high-stakes fashion world under the formidable Meryl Streep, offering a glamorous yet insightful glimpse into the industry's demands
The Devil Wears Prada
Image source: IMDb
A journey of self-discovery and friendship, this film directed by Zoya Akhtar captures the essence of Spain while portraying the transformative experiences of three friends
Image source: IMDb
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller takes you on a complex journey through dreams within dreams, providing a gripping and visually stunning escape
Inception (2010)
Image source: IMDb
Ayan Mukerji’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone captures the essence of friendship, love, and self-discovery, making it a delightful watch for a sleepless night
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Image source: IMDb
Sriram Raghavan’s dark comedy thriller keeps you on the edge of your seat with its unpredictable plot and stellar performances by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu
Andhadhun (2018)
Image source: IMDb
Richard Linklater's romantic masterpiece follows two strangers, played by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, as they explore Vienna and engage in deep conversations over one magical night
Before Sunrise (1995)
Image source: IMDb
Zoya Akhtar’s ensemble cast takes you on a luxurious cruise, exploring family dynamics, relationships, and individual aspirations in this entertaining and visually appealing film
Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
Image source: IMDb
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Image source: IMDb
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan reunite in this heartwarming tale of love, destiny, and the magic of connection in the digital age
Karan Johar's family drama is also sprinkled with romance as it explores love, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds that tie a family together, featuring an ensemble cast
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Image source: IMDb
Woody Allen's film follows a writer, played by Owen Wilson, who finds himself transported to 1920s Paris every night, mingling with literary and artistic icons