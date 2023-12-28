Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 28, 2023

Movies to watch when you can’t sleep

A stylish and sharp-witted film that follows Anne Hathaway's character navigating the high-stakes fashion world under the formidable Meryl Streep, offering a glamorous yet insightful glimpse into the industry's demands

The Devil Wears Prada

Image source: IMDb

A journey of self-discovery and friendship, this film directed by Zoya Akhtar captures the essence of Spain while portraying the transformative experiences of three friends 

Image source: IMDb

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller takes you on a complex journey through dreams within dreams, providing a gripping and visually stunning escape

Inception (2010)

Image source: IMDb

Ayan Mukerji’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone captures the essence of friendship, love, and self-discovery, making it a delightful watch for a sleepless night

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Image source: IMDb

Sriram Raghavan’s dark comedy thriller keeps you on the edge of your seat with its unpredictable plot and stellar performances by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu

Andhadhun (2018)

Image source: IMDb

Richard Linklater's romantic masterpiece follows two strangers, played by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, as they explore Vienna and engage in deep conversations over one magical night

Before Sunrise (1995)

Image source: IMDb

Zoya Akhtar’s ensemble cast takes you on a luxurious cruise, exploring family dynamics, relationships, and individual aspirations in this entertaining and visually appealing film

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Image source: IMDb

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Image source: IMDb

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan reunite in this heartwarming tale of love, destiny, and the magic of connection in the digital age

Karan Johar's family drama is also sprinkled with romance as it explores love, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds that tie a family together, featuring an ensemble cast

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Image source: IMDb

Woody Allen's film follows a writer, played by Owen Wilson, who finds himself transported to 1920s Paris every night, mingling with literary and artistic icons

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Image source: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here