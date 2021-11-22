AKSHAT SUNDRANI

Nov 23, 2021

Movies that went under the radar

Neeraj Ghaywan's Hindi-drama received critical praise but tanked at the box office

Masaan

The 2010 film, based on a farmer's suicide, was a huge success but received less recognition

Peepli Live

The 2019 release received an IMDb rating of 8.1 and critical acclaim, yet it tanked at the box office

Sonchiriya

The 2017 release did not perform well at the box office, but Rajkummar Rao was praised for his acting

Omerta

The 2008 release, received critical praise but failed at the box office

Shaurya

Nandita Das' Manto was praised for its compelling plot, but it failed to do well at the box office

Manto

Ugly, directed by Anurag Kashyap, got tremendous critical praise but it failed at the box office

Ugly

The Ashwin Saravanan directorial received rave reviews but it turned out to be a box office flop

Game Over

