AKSHAT SUNDRANI
Nov 23, 2021
Movies that went under the radar
Neeraj Ghaywan's Hindi-drama received critical praise but tanked at the box office
Masaan
(Source- IMDb)
The 2010 film, based on a farmer's suicide, was a huge success but received less recognition
Peepli Live
(Source- IMDb)
The 2019 release received an IMDb rating of 8.1 and critical acclaim, yet it tanked at the box office
Sonchiriya
(Source- IMDb)
The 2017 release did not perform well at the box office, but Rajkummar Rao was praised for his acting
Omerta
(Source- IMDb)
The 2008 release, received critical praise but failed at the box office
Shaurya
(Source- IMDb)
Nandita Das' Manto was praised for its compelling plot, but it failed to do well at the box office
Manto
(Source- IMDb)
Ugly, directed by Anurag Kashyap, got tremendous critical praise but it failed at the box office
Ugly
(Source- IMDb)
The Ashwin Saravanan directorial received rave reviews but it turned out to be a box office flop
Game Over
(Source- IMDb)
