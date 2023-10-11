Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
11 OCTOBER, 2023
Movies where Salman Khan played Prem
Maine Pyar Kiya was Salman Khan's first film where he adored Prem as his onscreen name and the rest three films are Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Sooraj Barjatya's 4 films
Image: IMDB
Starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the film was released in 1994 where the former's character was named Prem
Andaz Apna Apna
Image: IMDB
Released in 1997, Salman Khan played double roles with one character named 'Prem'
Judwaa
Image: IMDB
Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen starrer hit the screens in 1999 and once again we had Prem on screen
Biwi No. 1
Image: IMDB
Featured opposite Karishma Kapoor, Salman Khan's character was named Prem
Chal Mere Bhai
Image: IMDB
The rom-com was released in 2000 with Salman Khan restoring his most used on-screen name, Prem
Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye
Image: IMDB
Salman Khan portrayed the character of a chic and handsome boy in the 2005 film No Entry
No Entry
Image: IMDB
Known as the love guru in the film, Partner featured him as 'Prem' alongside Lara Dutta
Image: IMDB
Partner
Although the film proved to be a flop at the box office, it is remembered for Salman Khan owning the 'Prem' tag
Image: IMDB
Marigold
The action comedy was released in 2011 and had Salman Khan and Asin in lead roles with the former donning the 'Prem' name
Image: IMDB
Ready
Other films featured Salman Khan as Prem but in cameo appearances are Deewana Mastana and Sirf Tum
Image: IMDB
Cameo
