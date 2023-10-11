Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

11 OCTOBER, 2023

Movies where Salman Khan played Prem

Maine Pyar Kiya was Salman Khan's first film where he adored Prem as his onscreen name and the rest three films are Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sooraj Barjatya's 4 films

Image: IMDB

Starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the film was released in 1994 where the former's character was named Prem

Andaz Apna Apna

Image: IMDB

Released in 1997, Salman Khan played double roles with one character named 'Prem'

Judwaa

Image: IMDB

Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen starrer hit the screens in 1999 and once again we had Prem on screen

Biwi No. 1

Image: IMDB

Featured opposite Karishma Kapoor, Salman Khan's character was named Prem

Chal Mere Bhai

Image: IMDB

The rom-com was released in 2000 with Salman Khan restoring his most used on-screen name, Prem

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye

Image: IMDB

Salman Khan portrayed the character of a chic and handsome boy in the 2005 film No Entry

No Entry

Image: IMDB

Known as the love guru in the film, Partner featured him as 'Prem' alongside Lara Dutta

Image: IMDB

Partner

Although the film proved to be a flop at the box office, it is remembered for Salman Khan owning the 'Prem' tag

Image: IMDB

Marigold

The action comedy was released in 2011 and had Salman Khan and Asin in lead roles with the former donning the 'Prem' name

Image: IMDB

Ready

Other films featured Salman Khan as Prem but in cameo appearances are Deewana Mastana and Sirf Tum

Image: IMDB

Cameo

