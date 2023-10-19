Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
19 OCTOBER, 2023
Movies where Shah Rukh Khan played Raj
In a span of three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has played many characters on screen. Be it Rahul or Raj, the actor is known for killing with his charm. But do you know how many times SRK has played Raj on screen? No? Find out!
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDb
Khan has played a character named Raj 9 times on screen. In fact, the name of his first-ever appearance on-screen was when he played the role of a soldier named Raj Kumar Kapoor in a DD National series named Fauji
Fauji
Image: IMDb
In 1992, Shah Rukh Khan played Raj Mathur in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. It was his first movie where he donned the character name, Raj
Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman
Image: IMDb
It was DDLJ which made Raj Malhotra a household name. The film went onto becoming the longest running films in the history of Indian cinema
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Image: IMDb
In 1999, Shah Rukh Khan played Raj aka Baadshah in a comedy-action drama. The film became kids favorite and get him tagged with the title of Badshah
Baadshah
Image: IMDb
Further, he played Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein. The film was a super hit and girls were going gaga on his styling
Mohabbatein
Image: IMDb
In 2002, he played the role of Raj Mathur in Chalte Chalte. It had Rani Mukerji in the female lead
Chalte Chalte
Image: IMDb
Meanwhile, the actor played a cameo role as Raj from DDLJ in Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama Heyy Babyy
Heyy Babyy
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan once again donned the Raj name when he played Raj Kapoor in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The film marked the debut of Anushka Sharma in Bollywood
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Image: IMDb
Rohit Shetty's Dilwale was the last film where Shah Rukh Khan had played Raj on screen. With this film, Raj became his most used character name in his filmography
Dilwale
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.