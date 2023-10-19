Heading 3

19 OCTOBER, 2023

Movies where Shah Rukh Khan played Raj

In a span of three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has played many characters on screen. Be it Rahul or Raj, the actor is known for killing with his charm. But do you know how many times SRK has played Raj on screen? No? Find out! 

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDb 

Khan has played a character named Raj 9 times on screen. In fact, the name of his first-ever appearance on-screen was when he played the role of a soldier named Raj Kumar Kapoor in a DD National series named Fauji

Fauji

Image: IMDb 

In 1992, Shah Rukh Khan played Raj Mathur in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. It was his first movie where he donned the character name, Raj

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Image: IMDb 

It was DDLJ which made Raj Malhotra a household name. The film went onto becoming the longest running films in the history of Indian cinema

 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Image: IMDb 

In 1999, Shah Rukh Khan played Raj aka Baadshah in a comedy-action drama. The film became kids favorite and get him tagged with the title of Badshah 

Baadshah

Image: IMDb 

Further, he played Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein. The film was a super hit and girls were going gaga on his styling

Mohabbatein

Image: IMDb 

In 2002, he played the role of Raj Mathur in Chalte Chalte. It had Rani Mukerji in the female lead

Chalte Chalte 

Image: IMDb 

Meanwhile, the actor played a cameo role as Raj from DDLJ in Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama Heyy Babyy

Heyy Babyy

Image: IMDb 

Shah Rukh Khan once again donned the Raj name when he played Raj Kapoor in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The film marked the debut of Anushka Sharma in Bollywood 

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Image: IMDb 

Rohit Shetty's Dilwale was the last film where Shah Rukh Khan had played Raj on screen. With this film, Raj became his most used character name in his filmography 

Dilwale

Image: IMDb 

