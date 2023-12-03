Heading 3

December 03, 2023

Movies with sad endings 

Steven Spielberg's masterpiece tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved over a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. The film's ending is both heart-wrenching and triumphant

Schindler's List (1993)

James Cameron's epic love story aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic ends with the ship's tragic sinking and the loss of countless lives, leaving audiences with a sense of profound loss

Titanic (1997)

A heartwarming film that tells the story of a passionate love affair between Noah and Allie. It beautifully captures the enduring power of love and the memories that bind us together

The Notebook (2004)

A love story between two teenagers battling cancer, this adaptation of John Green's novel ends with a powerful and emotionally charged farewell

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

This film, based on Ian McEwan's novel, explores love, betrayal, and the consequences of a false accusation. The ending carries the weight of lost opportunities and unfulfilled love

Atonement (2007)

This movie portrays the decadence and disillusionment of the Jazz Age through the enigmatic Jay Gatsby's extravagant parties and his unrequited love for Daisy Buchanan

The Great Gatsby (2013)

It is a poignant romantic drama that explores the unlikely relationship between Louisa Clark and Will Traynor, revealing the profound impact of love and companionship on the human spirit

Me Before You (2016)

A coming-of-age story about a high school romance disrupted by a terminal illness, leaving audiences with a poignant message about love and loss

A Walk to Remember (2002)

This romantic drama follows the lives of two friends over two decades and leaves the audience with a sense of missed opportunities and unfulfilled love

One Day (2011)

A heartwarming and tear-jerking tale of a family and their beloved dog, the film's conclusion leaves viewers mourning the loss of a faithful friend

Marley & Me (2008)

