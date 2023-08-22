Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 22, 2023

Movies with sizzling villains 

John Abraham charmed his fans with his negative role as Jim in Pathaan 

 Pathaan 

Image: John Abraham’s Instagram 

Tabu stunned the audience with her dual role as Anjulika and Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Image: Tabu’s Instagram 

Trust Mouni Roy to rock any role! Her negative portrayal of Junoon in Brahmastra left a strong impact on the viewers 

 Brahmastra 

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The film did not perform well at the box office, but Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh makes a sizzling villain 

 Adipurush 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning villain as Sonia Kapoor Roy in Aitraaz 

  Aitraaz 

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram 

Arjun Rampal pleased the audience with his iconic role as Mukesh in Om Shanti Om 

 Om Shanti Om 

Image: Arjun Rampal’s Instagram 

Rana Daggubati impressed the viewers with his phenomenal performance as Bhallaldeva in the Baahubali series 

Baahubali 

Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram 

Ranveer Singh stole the show as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie Padmaavat 

 Padmaavat 

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram 

Tiger Shroff shook the audience with his negative role in the movie War 

War 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

Neil Nitin Mukesh slayed as the antagonist Nikhil in Golmaal Again 

Golmaal Again 

Image: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram 

