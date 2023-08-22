Heading 3
Movies with sizzling villains
John Abraham charmed his fans with his negative role as Jim in Pathaan
Pathaan
Image: John Abraham’s Instagram
Tabu stunned the audience with her dual role as Anjulika and Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Image: Tabu’s Instagram
Trust Mouni Roy to rock any role! Her negative portrayal of Junoon in Brahmastra left a strong impact on the viewers
Brahmastra
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The film did not perform well at the box office, but Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh makes a sizzling villain
Adipurush
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra made a stunning villain as Sonia Kapoor Roy in Aitraaz
Aitraaz
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Arjun Rampal pleased the audience with his iconic role as Mukesh in Om Shanti Om
Om Shanti Om
Image: Arjun Rampal’s Instagram
Rana Daggubati impressed the viewers with his phenomenal performance as Bhallaldeva in the Baahubali series
Baahubali
Image: Rana Daggubati’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh stole the show as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie Padmaavat
Padmaavat
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Tiger Shroff shook the audience with his negative role in the movie War
War
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
Neil Nitin Mukesh slayed as the antagonist Nikhil in Golmaal Again
Golmaal Again
Image: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram
