Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment 

june 2, 2024

Movies With The Best Summer Vibes

The ultimate summer thriller! Steven Spielberg's classic will make you think twice before going for a swim

Jaws (1975)

Twin sisters meeting at a summer camp, switching places, and scheming to reunite their parents. Pure summer fun!

The Parent Trap (1998)

A feel-good musical set on a beautiful Greek island. Sing along to ABBA hits and enjoy the stunning seaside views

Mamma Mia! (2008)

A nostalgic look at childhood summers filled with baseball games, neighborhood adventures, and lifelong friendships

The Sandlot (1993)

A beautiful and emotional tale of a summer romance in the Italian countryside

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Spend the summer of 1963 at a Catskills resort with dance, romance, and the unforgettable lift scene

Dirty Dancing (1987)

A coming-of-age adventure based on Stephen King’s novella. Four boys set out on a hike to find a missing body and discover themselves

Stand by Me (1986)

A young journalist's wild summer tour with a rock band in the '70s. Music, love, and self-discovery

 Almost Famous (2000)

A college grad spends his summer working at an amusement park, finding love and friendship along the way

 Adventureland (2009)

A hilarious summer comedy about two friends who pretend their deceased boss is still alive during a weekend at his beach house

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

