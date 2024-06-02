Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
june 2, 2024
Movies With The Best Summer Vibes
The ultimate summer thriller! Steven Spielberg's classic will make you think twice before going for a swim
Jaws (1975)
Twin sisters meeting at a summer camp, switching places, and scheming to reunite their parents. Pure summer fun!
The Parent Trap (1998)
A feel-good musical set on a beautiful Greek island. Sing along to ABBA hits and enjoy the stunning seaside views
Mamma Mia! (2008)
A nostalgic look at childhood summers filled with baseball games, neighborhood adventures, and lifelong friendships
The Sandlot (1993)
A beautiful and emotional tale of a summer romance in the Italian countryside
Call Me by Your Name (2017)
Spend the summer of 1963 at a Catskills resort with dance, romance, and the unforgettable lift scene
Dirty Dancing (1987)
A coming-of-age adventure based on Stephen King’s novella. Four boys set out on a hike to find a missing body and discover themselves
Stand by Me (1986)
A young journalist's wild summer tour with a rock band in the '70s. Music, love, and self-discovery
Almost Famous (2000)
A college grad spends his summer working at an amusement park, finding love and friendship along the way
Adventureland (2009)
A hilarious summer comedy about two friends who pretend their deceased boss is still alive during a weekend at his beach house
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
