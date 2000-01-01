Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Of course, we have to start with the best of the best. If you need any ideas or if you want to daydream about your perfect bachelor’s trip, go ahead and watch this one
Hum Tum
This Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer takes you across gorgeous bylanes of Paris. It also has been shot in Delhi, Amsterdam, USA and Mumbai. Each of the location plays an important part in the story
Who doesn’t love road trips? Okay, how about a 1500+ km road trip? Crazy yet exciting. Piku takes you from Delhi to Kolkata in a car with a sweet Deepika, grumpy Amitabh and a witty Irrfan
Piku
Trips with friends are one of the best things in life. The fun, excitement and partying are absolutely unmatchable. And if lucky, you might even find the Bunny to your Naina!
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
If friend trips are fun, family trips are equally exhilarating! Especially one that you take on a cruise and where you groove to Gallan Goodiyaan!
Dil Dhadakne Do
Are you still waiting on that Goa trip with your friends to happen? Well, watch Dil Chahta Hai with your buddies, find inspiration and finally make it happen
Dil Chahta Hai
If we have to talk about our bucket lists, one of the things would be to travel with a stranger and fall in love with them! Okay, not possible but at least you can experience it with this movie
Anjaana Anjaani
A movie about emotions and road trips, Karwaan is one of the best movies to watch when you’d want to combine drama with travel
Karwaan
We came this far without talking about train journeys? How! Jab We Met is all about the thrill of catching a train, the dread of missing one and everything in between
Jab We Met
Trains deserve another mention. Chennai Express gives us a glimpse of the grandeur and beauty of South India
Chennai Express
