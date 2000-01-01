Entertainment

Sampriti

APR 22, 2022

Movies for your wanderlust soul

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Image: IMDb

Of course, we have to start with the best of the best. If you need any ideas or if you want to daydream about your perfect bachelor’s trip, go ahead and watch this one

Hum Tum

Image: IMDb

This Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer takes you across gorgeous bylanes of Paris. It also has been shot in  Delhi, Amsterdam, USA and Mumbai. Each of the location plays an important part in the story

Who doesn’t love road trips? Okay, how about a 1500+ km road trip? Crazy yet exciting. Piku takes you from Delhi to Kolkata in a car with a sweet Deepika, grumpy Amitabh and a witty Irrfan

Image: IMDb

Piku

Trips with friends are one of the best things in life. The fun, excitement and partying are absolutely unmatchable. And if lucky, you might even find the Bunny to your Naina!

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image: IMDb

Image: IMDb

If friend trips are fun, family trips are equally exhilarating! Especially one that you take on a cruise and where you groove to Gallan Goodiyaan!

Dil Dhadakne Do

Image: IMDb

Are you still waiting on that Goa trip with your friends to happen? Well, watch Dil Chahta Hai with your buddies, find inspiration and finally make it happen

Dil Chahta Hai

Image: IMDb

If we have to talk about our bucket lists, one of the things would be to travel with a stranger and fall in love with them! Okay, not possible but at least you can experience it with this movie

Anjaana Anjaani

Image: IMDb

A movie about emotions and road trips, Karwaan is one of the best movies to watch when you’d want to combine drama with travel

Karwaan

Image: IMDb

We came this far without talking about train journeys? How! Jab We Met is all about the thrill of catching a train, the dread of missing one and everything in between

Jab We Met

Image: IMDb

Trains deserve another mention. Chennai Express gives us a glimpse of the grandeur and beauty of South India

Chennai Express

