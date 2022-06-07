Heading 3

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Best dressed stars

Itisha Arya

JUNE 07, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of a plunging neckline, and hit the red carpet in one of her hottest yet as the MTV Generation Award recipient

Jennifer Lopez

Image: Getty Images

Vanessa dressed to impress as host of the evening in a royal blue, custom Vera Wang high-low ensemble

Vanessa Hudgens

Image: Getty Images

Lana popped in a pink-on-pink Valentino two-piece set paired with coordinating tights and sky-high pumps

Lana Condor

Image: Getty Images

Awkwafina looks ravishing in an eye-catching ensemble, rocking an oversized yellow suit with a bright green top underneath

Awkwafina

Image: Getty Images

Paris dazzled head-to-toe in a baby-blue sequin dress paired with fingerless metallic gloves

Paris Hilton

Image: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney was all smiles as she hit the red carpet with a stylish and leggy ensemble

Sydney Sweeney

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo arrived at the MTV Movie & Video Awards looking stunning in a black corset dress by Jean Paul Gautier

Olivia Rodrigo

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans, donning a NASA hat looked dapper as ever

Chris Evans

Image: Getty Images

Rachel Lindsay dazzled as she was spotted wearing The Sei on the red carpet

Rachel Lindsay

Image: Getty Images

Chrishell Stause looked like an angel in black as she wore Grace Ling on the red carpet

Chrishell Stause

