MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Best dressed stars
Itisha Arya
JUNE 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez is the queen of a plunging neckline, and hit the red carpet in one of her hottest yet as the MTV Generation Award recipient
Jennifer Lopez
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa dressed to impress as host of the evening in a royal blue, custom Vera Wang high-low ensemble
Vanessa Hudgens
Image: Getty Images
Lana popped in a pink-on-pink Valentino two-piece set paired with coordinating tights and sky-high pumps
Lana Condor
Image: Getty Images
Awkwafina looks ravishing in an eye-catching ensemble, rocking an oversized yellow suit with a bright green top underneath
Awkwafina
Image: Getty Images
Paris dazzled head-to-toe in a baby-blue sequin dress paired with fingerless metallic gloves
Paris Hilton
Image: Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney was all smiles as she hit the red carpet with a stylish and leggy ensemble
Sydney Sweeney
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo arrived at the MTV Movie & Video Awards looking stunning in a black corset dress by Jean Paul Gautier
Olivia Rodrigo
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans, donning a NASA hat looked dapper as ever
Chris Evans
Image: Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay dazzled as she was spotted wearing The Sei on the red carpet
Rachel Lindsay
Image: Getty Images
Chrishell Stause looked like an angel in black as she wore Grace Ling on the red carpet
Chrishell Stause
