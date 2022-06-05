Heading 3
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Things to know
Itisha Arya
JUNE 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens will host the scripted portion before handing the show off to Tayshia Adams for the unscripted awards
Host
Image: Getty Images
This time, the first half of the show will focus on film and scripted television shows before transitioning to reality TV
Two Ceremonies?
Image: Getty Images
Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Glen Powell, Lana Condor, Joe Keery, Rebel Wilson, Sydney Sweeney to name a few are some of the stars slated to present during the first ceremony
Stars presenting
Image: Getty Images
For the second part of the show, Chrishell Stause, Erika Jayne, Kristin Cavallari, Nicole Richie, Teresa Giudice, Dorinda Medley, Dorit Kemsley and Emma Hernan are expected to appear
Stars presenting for second shoW
Image: Getty Images
The award show will air live starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on June 5 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica which is June 6, 5:30 AM for India
Date and time
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, the global icon, will receive the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards
Generation Award
Image: Dune Instagram
Dune, Scream, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Adam Project and The Batman
Best Movie Nominations
Image: Getty Images
Euphoria, Inventing Anna, Loki, Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Yellowstone
Best Show Nominations
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die, Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight, Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow, Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Hero Nominations
Image: Getty Images
Colin Farrell – The Batman, Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City, James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills, Victoria Pedretti – YOU and Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Villian Nominations
