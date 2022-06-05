Heading 3

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Things to know

JUNE 06, 2022

Vanessa Hudgens will host the scripted portion before handing​​​ the show off to Tayshia Adams for the unscripted awards

Host

This time, the first half of the show will focus on film and scripted television shows before transitioning to reality TV

Two Ceremonies?

Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Glen Powell, Lana Condor, Joe Keery, Rebel Wilson, Sydney Sweeney to name a few are some of the stars slated to present during the first ceremony

Stars presenting

For the second part of the show, Chrishell Stause, Erika Jayne, Kristin Cavallari, Nicole Richie, Teresa Giudice, Dorinda Medley, Dorit Kemsley and Emma Hernan are expected to appear

Stars presenting for second shoW

The award show will air live starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on June 5 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica which is June 6, 5:30 AM for India

Date and time

Jennifer Lopez, the global icon, will receive the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards

Generation Award

Dune, Scream, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Adam Project and The Batman

Best Movie Nominations

Euphoria, Inventing Anna, Loki, Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Yellowstone

Best Show Nominations

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die, Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight, Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow, Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Hero Nominations

Colin Farrell – The Batman, Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City, James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills, Victoria Pedretti – YOU and Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Villian Nominations

