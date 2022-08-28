Heading 3

​​MTV VMAs 2022 Highlights

AUGUST 29, 2022

Image: Getty Images

The top honour of the MTV VMAs 2022 was bagged by Taylor Swift for her 10-minute track, All Too Well featuring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien

Video of the Year

Image: Getty Images

While Harry Styles wasn't present for the ceremony, the singer bagged Album of the Year as well as Best Pop and Best Cinematography for his song As It Was

Harry Styles

Image: Getty Images

K-Pop group BLACKPINK performed at the VMAs 2022 and fans couldn't contain their excitement as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa delivered an electric performance

BLACKPINK 

Image: Getty Images

BLACKPINK's Lisa made history at VMAs 2022 as she became the first solo K-Pop artist to win a VMA as she bagged the Best K-Pop Award for Lalisa

Lisa 

Image: Getty Images

Lizzo's red carpet fashion grabbed eyeballs as the singer wore a voluminous navy blue Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown with matching lipstick

Lizzo 

Image: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and the rapper delivered an emotional speech following her win as she thanked Britney Spears and more

Nicki Minaj

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift announced her new album titled Midnights during her award acceptance speech for the Video of the Year honour

New Album

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp made his first TV appearance since his trial win as the actor was seen making a virtual appearance in the Moonman suit at the Video Music Awards 2022

Johnny Depp

Image: Getty Images

Bad Bunny became the first Latinx artist to win Artist of the Year at VMAs 2022 as he beat the likes of  Ed Sheeran, Drake, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo

Bad Bunny

Image: Getty Images

BTS made history at the VMAs 2022 with their fourth consecutive win for Group of the Year and have now broken the record of most wins in the category

BTS

