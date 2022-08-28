Heading 3
MTV VMAs 2022 Highlights
AUGUST 29, 2022
Image: Getty Images
The top honour of the MTV VMAs 2022 was bagged by Taylor Swift for her 10-minute track, All Too Well featuring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien
Video of the Year
Image: Getty Images
While Harry Styles wasn't present for the ceremony, the singer bagged Album of the Year as well as Best Pop and Best Cinematography for his song As It Was
Harry Styles
Image: Getty Images
K-Pop group BLACKPINK performed at the VMAs 2022 and fans couldn't contain their excitement as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa delivered an electric performance
BLACKPINK
Image: Getty Images
BLACKPINK's Lisa made history at VMAs 2022 as she became the first solo K-Pop artist to win a VMA as she bagged the Best K-Pop Award for Lalisa
Lisa
Image: Getty Images
Lizzo's red carpet fashion grabbed eyeballs as the singer wore a voluminous navy blue Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown with matching lipstick
Lizzo
Image: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and the rapper delivered an emotional speech following her win as she thanked Britney Spears and more
Nicki Minaj
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift announced her new album titled Midnights during her award acceptance speech for the Video of the Year honour
New Album
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Depp made his first TV appearance since his trial win as the actor was seen making a virtual appearance in the Moonman suit at the Video Music Awards 2022
Johnny Depp
Image: Getty Images
Bad Bunny became the first Latinx artist to win Artist of the Year at VMAs 2022 as he beat the likes of Ed Sheeran, Drake, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo
Bad Bunny
Image: Getty Images
BTS made history at the VMAs 2022 with their fourth consecutive win for Group of the Year and have now broken the record of most wins in the category
BTS
