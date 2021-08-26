Bollywood
Munchkins of Aug
26, 2021
Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu resembles an angel. She has unique coloured eyes and is loved by everyone
Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, is the paparazzi and fans’ favourite. He has his own fan base because of his cuteness
Emraan Hashmi's son, Ayaan Hashmi, is truly a munchkin. Emraan has also written a book on his battle with Cancer
Zain Kapoor, the son of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, is a true charmer. He is little and adorable
Imara Malik Khan, the daughter of Imran Khan looks angelic. Here she is seen posing with her daddy cool
Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, looks adorable
Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, are lovely. Karan frequently posts their videos on social media
Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child, Abram Khan is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most adored celebrity children
Viaan Raj Kundra, the son of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra is absolutely adorable. The actress frequently posts pictures of her son on social media
The Roshan brothers, Hrehaan and Hridhaan are the charming kids of Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan. Here they are having a great time with the coolest dad ever
