Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 11, 2024

Munjya box office, set to be a Super-Hit


The recently released movie Munjya is making waves at the box office

 Munjya 

The genre of Horror-Comedy worked very well for the movie. The audience has lapped it up after a promising trailer 

 Horror-Comedy

Here are the details of its box office collection 

 Box Office 

Starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, the movie opened with Rs 4.25 Cr (including previews) at the box office 

Opening Day 

Munjya took a jump on the following day and collected Rs. 7.25 Cr net after the glowing word-of-mouth 

 Second Day 

The movie trended very well on its first Sunday and raked Rs. 8.25 Cr net at the box office

Third Day 

Munjya wrapped its first weekend on a surprising note collecting a sum of Rs. 20 Cr 

First Weekend 

The movie surpassed the big Monday test with flying colors by raking in another Rs. 4 Cr 

 Monday Test 

In its first 4 days, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial collected an encouraging number of Rs. 24 Cr

 Total Collection

Munjya has emerged as a hit movie now. It is set for a long run at the box office and eyeing to attain a super-hit verdict at the end

Verdict & Expectation

