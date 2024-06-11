Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 11, 2024
Munjya box office, set to be a Super-Hit
The recently released movie Munjya is making waves at the box office
Munjya
The genre of Horror-Comedy worked very well for the movie. The audience has lapped it up after a promising trailer
Horror-Comedy
Here are the details of its box office collection
Box Office
Starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, the movie opened with Rs 4.25 Cr (including previews) at the box office
Opening Day
Munjya took a jump on the following day and collected Rs. 7.25 Cr net after the glowing word-of-mouth
Second Day
The movie trended very well on its first Sunday and raked Rs. 8.25 Cr net at the box office
Third Day
Munjya wrapped its first weekend on a surprising note collecting a sum of Rs. 20 Cr
First Weekend
The movie surpassed the big Monday test with flying colors by raking in another Rs. 4 Cr
Monday Test
In its first 4 days, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial collected an encouraging number of Rs. 24 Cr
Total Collection
Munjya has emerged as a hit movie now. It is set for a long run at the box office and eyeing to attain a super-hit verdict at the end
Verdict & Expectation
