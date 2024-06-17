Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 17, 2024
Munjya Crosses 50 Cr at the box office
The recently released horror-comedy movie Munjya is making waves at the box office with its surprising trend
Munjya
Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram
The mid-budget movie stars Abhay Verma and Sharvari in the lead role. It is directed by Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar
The Leads
On its 2nd Sunday, Munjya achieved a milestone of hitting 50 Crs at the box office
Box Office Collection
Released in cinemas on June 7th, Munjya took an opening of 4.25 Cr including previews
Opening Day
In its first weekend, Munjya minted a total of 19.75 Cr and surprised all the naysayers
First Weekend
The movie ended its first week on a strong note by collecting more than 30 Crs at the box office
First Week
The Horror-Comedy genre worked well for the movie even on the second weekend when Munjya boasted another 18 Crs to take its total to 53 Crs
Second Weekend
Munjya is giving tough competition to Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion at the box office
Munjya VS Chandu Champion
Munjya has beaten the lifetime Box office collection of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan in its first 10 days
Beats Maidaan Lifetime BOC
Lifetime Prediction
Munjya is eyeing to hit 100 Cr Mark at the box office in its lifetime
