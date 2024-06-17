Heading 3

Munjya Crosses 50 Cr at the box office


The recently released horror-comedy movie Munjya is making waves at the box office with its surprising trend 

 Munjya 

The mid-budget movie stars Abhay Verma and Sharvari in the lead role. It is directed by Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar 

The Leads 

On its 2nd Sunday, Munjya achieved a milestone of hitting 50 Crs at the box office 

Box Office Collection 

Released in cinemas on June 7th, Munjya took an opening of 4.25 Cr including previews 

Opening Day 

In its first weekend, Munjya minted a total of 19.75 Cr and surprised all the naysayers 

 First Weekend 

The movie ended its first week on a strong note by collecting more than 30 Crs at the box office 

First Week

The Horror-Comedy genre worked well for the movie even on the second weekend when Munjya boasted another 18 Crs to take its total to 53 Crs 

Second Weekend

Munjya is giving tough competition to Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion at the box office

 Munjya VS Chandu Champion 

Munjya has beaten the lifetime Box office collection of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan in its first 10 days 

 Beats Maidaan Lifetime BOC 

 Lifetime Prediction 

Munjya is eyeing to hit 100 Cr Mark at the box office in its lifetime 

