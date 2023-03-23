MAR 23, 2023
Mushy moments of Malaika-Arjun
Arjun shared this adorable polaroid picture, where they are seen twinning in the same colour
Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Twinning
Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
They welcomed the new year together and wished their fans by posting this picture
Celebrations
Arjun and Malaika witnessed a Chelsea game together as Arjun is a big fan of football
Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Completing Bucket List
They were seen together at Arjun’s Best Friend, Kunal Rawal’s wedding and this picture is just ‘aww’
Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Wedding Partners
Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Shopaholics
They both are shopaholics and were spotted together at a high-brand store
They often go on international trips together and post adorable pictures for their fans
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Vacation Diaries
They are seen working out together as they both are fitness freaks
Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Workout Buddies
Arjun and Malaika visit parties together, be it Diwali or Weddings, and are seen having a blast every time
Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Partying Together
They never forget to post for each other on their special day, birthdays, valentines, or wishing success in their work
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Special Days
They complement each other with their killer looks and amazing sense of fashion
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Complement Each Other
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.