Pakhi Jain

Entertainment 

MAR 23, 2023

Mushy moments of Malaika-Arjun 

Arjun shared this adorable polaroid picture, where they are seen twinning in the same colour 

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

Twinning

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

They welcomed the new year together and wished their fans by posting this picture 

Celebrations

Arjun and Malaika witnessed a Chelsea game together as Arjun is a big fan of football

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

Completing Bucket List

They were seen together at Arjun’s Best Friend, Kunal Rawal’s wedding and this picture is just ‘aww’

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

Wedding Partners

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

Shopaholics

They both are shopaholics and were spotted together at a high-brand store

They often go on international trips together and post adorable pictures for their fans

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Vacation Diaries

They are seen working out together as they both are fitness freaks

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

Workout Buddies

Arjun and Malaika visit parties together, be it Diwali or Weddings, and are seen having a blast every time

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

Partying Together

They never forget to post for each other on their special day, birthdays, valentines, or wishing success in their work

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Special Days

They complement each other with their killer looks and amazing sense of fashion

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram 

Complement Each Other

