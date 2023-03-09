Heading 3

Hardika Gupta

Entertainment

MAR 09, 2023

Mushy moments of Shahid & Mira Kapoor 

Shahid and Mira find happiness in each other's presence

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Happiness

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Mira plants a sweet kiss on Shahid's cheek

So adorable 

Shahid enjoyed the vacation with his bae Mira Kapoor

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

A day with his 'bae'

Here, the couple can be seen lost in each other's eyes

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Lost in each other's eyes

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

All smiles

They flashes their biggest smiles when they are with each other

Here, the couple can be seen dancing their hearts out

Love and laughter 

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Shahid can't take his eyes off his lady love

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Forever love 

Mira's selfie with Shahid is indeed a cute one! 

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Morning selfie 

"Mujhse shaadi karogi, Mira?", Shahid captioned this photo 

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Mujhse shaadi karogi?

