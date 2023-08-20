Musical Connection in OMG 2 & Gadar 2

Based on the subject of Sex Education, the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam film is making waves for its strong content and clash with Gadar 2
OMG 2
Audience is showering love over the music of Sunny Deol's action entertainer, Gadar 2. The film recreates two of the iconic songs from its first Part- Udd Ja Kaale Kaava, and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke
Gadar 2
OMG 2 and Gadar 2 have been released on the same date. While Sunny Deol's film has taken a big lead in the box office numbers, the Akshay Kumar film is garnering love for its subject and it's brilliant execution
The Clash
Mithoon has composed the music of Gadar 2 while the music for OMG 2 music has been composed by multiple artists- Vikram Montrose, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, DJ Strings, Pranaam and Sandesh Shandilya
The Music
Although, both the films are very different from each other. But, there is one similarity which proves that there is no bad blood between the two actors despite the clash
No Bad Blood
Akshay Kumar's movie features a sequence where his character, Lord Shiva's messenger, is lying under a tree at night and drunkenly singing the popular Gadar song, 'Udd Ja Kaale Kaava'
Musical Connection
At a recent press meet, Sunny Deol said, "I hadn't seen the movie, so I had no idea. I haven't even watched Gadar properly"
Sunny Deol's Reaction
Gadar 2 is registering monstrous numbers at the box office. The film has collected 228 Crores Nett. while OMG 2 is also trending well with 72 Crores Nett. BOC in their extended five days weekend respectively
Box Office
After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol's immediate next release will be 'Baap'. He is also doing Apne 2 with Anil Sharma. Apart from this, the actor is rumored to be headlining Soorya, the Hindi remake of Joseph and a court-room drama, Janmabhoomi along with Sanjay Dutt
Sunny Deol's Work Front
Post OMG 2, Akshay Kumar will be seen in The Great Indian Rescue, Soorarai Pottru hindi remake, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan among others