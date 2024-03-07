Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 07, 2024

Musical Hits Of Sara Ali Khan

This peppy track was sung by Dev Negi, composed by Amit Trivedi, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya 

Sweetheart, Kedarnath (2018)

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

This soulful track was sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Amit Trivedi

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

. Qaafirana, Kedarnath (2018)

This catchy massy Bollywood dance number was sung by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Teri Bhabhi, Coolie No.1 (2020)

This beautiful rendition was sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, and written by Irshad Kamil

Shayad, Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

A dance number, this groovy track was sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh complemented by Kartik And Sara’s stunning moves

 Haan Main Galat, Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

This melodious song was sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra and written by Irshad Kamil

Mehrama, Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

This blockbuster song was sung by 4 amazing voices, Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi 

 Tere Vaaste, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023)

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

This romantic ballad was sung with mesmerizing vocals by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar

Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023)

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

This groovy peppy number was sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya

Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023)

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

 Heart Throb, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani(2023)

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

This groovy song starring Ranveer Singh had Sara’s cameo along with Janhvi and Ananya Pandey

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here