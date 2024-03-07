Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 07, 2024
Musical Hits Of Sara Ali Khan
This peppy track was sung by Dev Negi, composed by Amit Trivedi, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya
Sweetheart, Kedarnath (2018)
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
This soulful track was sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Amit Trivedi
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
. Qaafirana, Kedarnath (2018)
This catchy massy Bollywood dance number was sung by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Teri Bhabhi, Coolie No.1 (2020)
This beautiful rendition was sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, and written by Irshad Kamil
Shayad, Love Aaj Kal (2020)
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
A dance number, this groovy track was sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh complemented by Kartik And Sara’s stunning moves
Haan Main Galat, Love Aaj Kal (2020)
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
This melodious song was sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra and written by Irshad Kamil
Mehrama, Love Aaj Kal (2020)
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
This blockbuster song was sung by 4 amazing voices, Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi
Tere Vaaste, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023)
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
This romantic ballad was sung with mesmerizing vocals by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar
Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023)
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
This groovy peppy number was sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya
Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023)
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Heart Throb, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani(2023)
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
This groovy song starring Ranveer Singh had Sara’s cameo along with Janhvi and Ananya Pandey
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.