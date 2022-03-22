Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 22, 2022

Heading 3

Musicians who won the most Grammy Awards

Foo Fighters

Image: Foo Fighters Instagram

The Foo Fighters debuted their self-titled first album in 1994, and they have earned 12 Grammy Awards throughout their career

Taylor Swift has had a spectacular career in music thus far. Taylor has won a total of 11 Grammys since breaking into the spotlight in 2008

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

When Norah Jones released her debut solo studio album, she became an overnight star. So far, she has received 18 Grammy Awards

Norah Jones

Image: Norah Jones Instagram

Kanye West is one of the most well-known musicians in the world. The prolific performer has received 75 Grammy nominations and has won 22 of them

Image: Getty Images

Kanye West

Jay-Z

Image: Getty Images

Jay-Z has been making headlines in the music industry since 1986, and he has earned 23 Grammy Awards throughout his career

 Image: Pinkvilla

U2 has had a four-decade career and has earned a record-breaking 22 Grammys, the most ever for a band

U2

Image: Chick Corea Instagram

The late jazz musician received 23 Grammy wins from 65 nominations throughout the course of his career

Chick Corea

Image: Getty Images

Beyonce is one of the most celebrated musicians in the world. She has been nominated for 79 Grammys and has won 28 of them

Beyonce

Image: Vince Gill Instagram

The singer-guitarist has received 21 grammy awards over the years

Vince Gill

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: B-Town stars in shimmery silver looks

Click Here