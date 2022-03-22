Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 22, 2022
Heading 3
Musicians who won the most Grammy Awards
Foo Fighters
Image: Foo Fighters Instagram
The Foo Fighters debuted their self-titled first album in 1994, and they have earned 12 Grammy Awards throughout their career
Taylor Swift has had a spectacular career in music thus far. Taylor has won a total of 11 Grammys since breaking into the spotlight in 2008
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
When Norah Jones released her debut solo studio album, she became an overnight star. So far, she has received 18 Grammy Awards
Norah Jones
Image: Norah Jones Instagram
Kanye West is one of the most well-known musicians in the world. The prolific performer has received 75 Grammy nominations and has won 22 of them
Image: Getty Images
Kanye West
Jay-Z
Image: Getty Images
Jay-Z has been making headlines in the music industry since 1986, and he has earned 23 Grammy Awards throughout his career
Image: Pinkvilla
U2 has had a four-decade career and has earned a record-breaking 22 Grammys, the most ever for a band
U2
Image: Chick Corea Instagram
The late jazz musician received 23 Grammy wins from 65 nominations throughout the course of his career
Chick Corea
Image: Getty Images
Beyonce is one of the most celebrated musicians in the world. She has been nominated for 79 Grammys and has won 28 of them
Beyonce
Image: Vince Gill Instagram
The singer-guitarist has received 21 grammy awards over the years
Vince Gill
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: B-Town stars in shimmery silver looks