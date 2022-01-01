Must-have K-pop girl groups in your playlist

Many K-pop artists and bands have emerged in the 2022-2023 timeline that are worth taking note of
Their songs craft their image and all their music videos, stage performances, and overall concepts ensure a high level of professionalism and visual appeal
Listen to these K-pop girl groups and fall in love with them instantly
This K-pop girl group was formed by Starship Entertainment with six members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo
IVE
NMIXX is one of the best K-pop girl groups that you can add to your list. Formed by SQU4D (a sub-label of JYP Entertainment), the group consists of six members — Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin
NMIXX
You need to check out the K-pop girl group and listen to their amazing songs. Fifty Fifty was formed in 2022 by Attrakt, an independent record label
FIFTY FIFTY
X:IN is a five-member K-pop girl group founded by Escrow Entertainment. E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria are the members of this group
X:IN
Formed by ADOR, the K-pop girl group is composed of five members including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein
NewJeans
The septet consisting of members Sua, Geumhee, Sihyeon, Seoyeon, Yuna, Duna, and Yeham is another K-pop girl group that you need to check out
CSR
Le Sserafim was formed by Source Music with K-pop stars including Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun Chae