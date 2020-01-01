Heading 3

Must listen BTS' J-Hope songs

The song touches upon the ordinary life and the freedom of being ‘young, wild, and free’ that the idol longs for, while being grateful for his fame and fortune

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

Daydream

Although technically a BTS track – featuring J-hope, RM, and Suga – Ddaeng makes it to the list for establishing the growth and influence of the group’s rap line

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

Ddaeng

This fun trilingual affair – Spanish, Korean, English – featuring Becky G is a cover of the Webstar and Young B original. Heavy on the bass, the funk and pop track has J-Hope giving listeners an insight into his passion for dance 

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

Chicken Noodle Soup

Diving into the first single of his first solo rodeo – MORE is a dark rap track that takes listeners deep into the recesses of J-Hope’s mind

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

MORE

J-Hope muses through growls and punchy ad-libs. The second track of his solo album, Arson is marked by a moody melody and strong beats

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

Arson

On this ecstatic dance-pop song, J-Hope sings of reveling in the feeling of dancing with someone and matching their movements together

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

Trivia: Just Dance

A true tearjerker that calls to mind Kanye West’s “Hey Mama,” this heartfelt hip-hop song built on a breezy saxophone riff is J-Hope’s ode to the woman who “created my breath that made me able to feel the world

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

MAMA

Though it’s officially billed as a BTS song, J-Hope is the sole performer on this exuberant electronic dance track that closes out the group’s 2020 Map of the Soul: 7

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

Outro: Ego

Another Hope World cut that balances J-Hope’s internal landscape of light and dark, “P.O.P (Piece of Piece)” explains why he wants to act as a beacon of hope to his listeners

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

P.O.P (Piece of Piece)

While there are more than a dozen songs that showcase J-Hope’s ever-changing flows, the third installment of BTS’ Cypher series is a fan favorite that sees all three rappers bringing playful disses and punch lines

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS Cypher Pt. 3: Killer

