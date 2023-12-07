Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 07, 2023

Must listen classical songs

This soul-stirring melody, featuring the poignant vocals of Lata Mangeshkar, beautifully captures the essence of love and longing

Lag Ja Gale - Lata Mangeshkar

Image: Imdb

A timeless duet by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this song weaves a tale of emotional intricacies and remains etched in the hearts of listeners

Image: Imdb

Tere Bina Zindagi Se - Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

This ghazal, masterfully sung by Farida Khanum, showcases the depth of classical influence in Bollywood music, leaving a lasting impact

Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo - Farida Khanum

Image: Imdb

A gem by Jagjit Singh, this ghazal from the movie Sarfarosh showcases the singer's mastery in expressing complex emotions through his velvety voice

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya - Jagjit Singh

Image: Imdb

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's qawwali rendition of this iconic ghazal by Anwar Farrukhabadi is a mesmerizing journey through the realms of love and ecstasy

Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai - Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Image: Imdb

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's powerful rendition elevates this song, blending classical elements with modern orchestration to create a musical masterpiece

O Re Piya - Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Image: Imdb

Asha Bhosle's rendition of this classic ghazal, originally penned by Shahryar, is a timeless exploration of desire and passion

Dil Cheez Kya Hai - Asha Bhosle

Image: Imdb

Lata Mangeshkar's emotive rendition in this classical gem resonates with the listener, making it a timeless piece

Ae Ri Pawan - Lata Mangeshkar

Image: Imdb

Ranjish Hi Sahi - Mehdi Hassan

Image: Imdb

Mehdi Hassan's rendition of this ghazal, written by Ahmed Faraz, is a classic that beautifully captures the pain and longing associated with unrequited love

Shankar Mahadevan's rendition of this classical composition adds a vibrant touch to this song, reflecting the richness of Indian classical music

Albela Sajan Aayo Re - Shankar Mahadevan

Image: Imdb

