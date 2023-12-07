Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
December 07, 2023
Must listen classical songs
This soul-stirring melody, featuring the poignant vocals of Lata Mangeshkar, beautifully captures the essence of love and longing
Lag Ja Gale - Lata Mangeshkar
Image: Imdb
A timeless duet by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this song weaves a tale of emotional intricacies and remains etched in the hearts of listeners
Image: Imdb
Tere Bina Zindagi Se - Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar
This ghazal, masterfully sung by Farida Khanum, showcases the depth of classical influence in Bollywood music, leaving a lasting impact
Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo - Farida Khanum
Image: Imdb
A gem by Jagjit Singh, this ghazal from the movie Sarfarosh showcases the singer's mastery in expressing complex emotions through his velvety voice
Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya - Jagjit Singh
Image: Imdb
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's qawwali rendition of this iconic ghazal by Anwar Farrukhabadi is a mesmerizing journey through the realms of love and ecstasy
Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai - Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Image: Imdb
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's powerful rendition elevates this song, blending classical elements with modern orchestration to create a musical masterpiece
O Re Piya - Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Image: Imdb
Asha Bhosle's rendition of this classic ghazal, originally penned by Shahryar, is a timeless exploration of desire and passion
Dil Cheez Kya Hai - Asha Bhosle
Image: Imdb
Lata Mangeshkar's emotive rendition in this classical gem resonates with the listener, making it a timeless piece
Ae Ri Pawan - Lata Mangeshkar
Image: Imdb
Ranjish Hi Sahi - Mehdi Hassan
Image: Imdb
Mehdi Hassan's rendition of this ghazal, written by Ahmed Faraz, is a classic that beautifully captures the pain and longing associated with unrequited love
Shankar Mahadevan's rendition of this classical composition adds a vibrant touch to this song, reflecting the richness of Indian classical music
Albela Sajan Aayo Re - Shankar Mahadevan
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.