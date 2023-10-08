Heading 3

Pujya Doss

OCTOBER 08, 2023

Must listen ENHYPEN Songs

ENHYPEN's powerful and addictive debut song with a catchy melody, strong vocals, and an impressive dance break.

Credits : BELIFT LAB

Given-Taken

A dark and sensual hip-hop track with a smooth beat, complex dance moves, and charismatic performances.

Credits : BELIFT LAB

Drunk-Dazed

A bright and upbeat pop song with happy lyrics, sweet vocals, and a heartwarming music video.

Polaroid Love

Credits : BELIFT LAB

An energetic and upbeat dance track with a catchy melody, fun choreography, and a dynamic music video.

Tamed-Dashed

Credits : BELIFT LAB

A powerful and empowering song about overcoming challenges and achieving your dreams with a catchy melody, strong vocals, and a dark and atmospheric music video

Blessed-Cursed

Credits : BELIFT LAB

A catchy and upbeat pop song with a fun and energetic music video that showcases ENHYPEN's versatility and talent

Future Perfect

Credits : BELIFT LAB

A bright and uplifting song about following your dreams and being yourself with a catchy melody, sweet vocals, and a heartwarming music video

Attention, please!

Credits : BELIFT LAB

A beautiful and emotional ballad about cherishing the people you love with beautiful vocals and a touching music video

One in a Billion

Credits : BELIFT LAB

A powerful and energetic dance track with a catchy melody, fun choreography, and a dynamic music video

Shout Out

Credits : BELIFT LAB

An electrifying dance track that showcases their dynamic choreography and musical growth, leaving you hooked

FEVER

Credits : BELIFT LAB

