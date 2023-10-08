Heading 3
Pujya Doss
OCTOBER 08, 2023
Must listen ENHYPEN Songs
ENHYPEN's powerful and addictive debut song with a catchy melody, strong vocals, and an impressive dance break.
Credits : BELIFT LAB
Given-Taken
A dark and sensual hip-hop track with a smooth beat, complex dance moves, and charismatic performances.
Credits : BELIFT LAB
Drunk-Dazed
A bright and upbeat pop song with happy lyrics, sweet vocals, and a heartwarming music video.
Polaroid Love
Credits : BELIFT LAB
An energetic and upbeat dance track with a catchy melody, fun choreography, and a dynamic music video.
Tamed-Dashed
Credits : BELIFT LAB
A powerful and empowering song about overcoming challenges and achieving your dreams with a catchy melody, strong vocals, and a dark and atmospheric music video
Blessed-Cursed
Credits : BELIFT LAB
A catchy and upbeat pop song with a fun and energetic music video that showcases ENHYPEN's versatility and talent
Future Perfect
Credits : BELIFT LAB
A bright and uplifting song about following your dreams and being yourself with a catchy melody, sweet vocals, and a heartwarming music video
Attention, please!
Credits : BELIFT LAB
A beautiful and emotional ballad about cherishing the people you love with beautiful vocals and a touching music video
One in a Billion
Credits : BELIFT LAB
A powerful and energetic dance track with a catchy melody, fun choreography, and a dynamic music video
Shout Out
Credits : BELIFT LAB
An electrifying dance track that showcases their dynamic choreography and musical growth, leaving you hooked
FEVER
Credits : BELIFT LAB
