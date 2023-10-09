Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 09, 2023

Must listen FIFTY FIFTY songs

FIFTY FIFTY is a South Korean girl group known for their catchy pop songs, empowering lyrics, and energetic performances

Image: Attrakt

Their music is a celebration of self-love, confidence, and female empowerment

Image: Attrakt

FIFTY FIFTY debuted in November 2022, but they have quickly gained popularity with their catchy songs and energetic performances

Image: Attrakt

 Here is the list of 6 must-listen songs on your favorite girl band FIFTY FIFTY

Image: Attrakt

A catchy and upbeat pop song about falling in love, with a fun and flirty music video

Image: Attrakt

Cupid

A fierce and empowering song about self-love, with a confident and sassy message

Image: Attrakt

Barbie Dreams (feat. Kaliii)

 A slow and soulful ballad about longing for love, with beautiful vocals and a moving melody

Image: Attrakt

Tell Me

A confident and sassy song about self-worth, with a catchy chorus and a positive message

Image: Attrakt

Lovin' Me

Higher is a pleasant pop song that has mid-tempo that gives you  coffeeshop vibes 

Image: Attrakt

Higher

The song is about the protagonist taking control of their life and breaking away from their current situation

Image: Attrakt

