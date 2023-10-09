Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 09, 2023
Must listen FIFTY FIFTY songs
FIFTY FIFTY is a South Korean girl group known for their catchy pop songs, empowering lyrics, and energetic performances
Image: Attrakt
Their music is a celebration of self-love, confidence, and female empowerment
Image: Attrakt
FIFTY FIFTY debuted in November 2022, but they have quickly gained popularity with their catchy songs and energetic performances
Image: Attrakt
Here is the list of 6 must-listen songs on your favorite girl band FIFTY FIFTY
Image: Attrakt
A catchy and upbeat pop song about falling in love, with a fun and flirty music video
Image: Attrakt
Cupid
A fierce and empowering song about self-love, with a confident and sassy message
Image: Attrakt
Barbie Dreams (feat. Kaliii)
A slow and soulful ballad about longing for love, with beautiful vocals and a moving melody
Image: Attrakt
Tell Me
A confident and sassy song about self-worth, with a catchy chorus and a positive message
Image: Attrakt
Lovin' Me
Higher is a pleasant pop song that has mid-tempo that gives you coffeeshop vibes
Image: Attrakt
Higher
The song is about the protagonist taking control of their life and breaking away from their current situation
Image: Attrakt
