Must listen K-pop albums you shouldn’t miss
A sonic journey through eclectic beats and experimental sounds, f(x)'s Pink Tape is a genre-defying masterpiece
Image: SM Entertainment
Pink Tape: f(x)
J-Hope: A dynamic solo venture, J-Hope's Jack in the Box showcases his rap prowess and vibrant energy
Jack in the Box
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS: Emotional and powerful, BTS's Love Yourself: Tear weaves a narrative of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery
Love Yourself: Tear
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A lyrical masterpiece, IU's Palette explores the hues of life with grace and maturity
Palette: IU
Image: Kakao M
Sultry and bold, Red Velvet's Perfect Velvet is a sonic delight, blending diverse genres seamlessly
Perfect Velvet: Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
With a blend of innovation and nostalgia, SHINee's Odd showcases their musical evolution and timeless appeal
Odd: SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment
A retro-pop gem, Wonder Girls' Reboot revitalizes classic sounds, proving timeless music's enduring charm
Reboot: Wonder Girls
Image: JYP Entertainment
A soulful journey, Eric Nam's Interview charms with poignant lyrics and his velvety vocals
Interview: Eric Nam
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
Bold and intense, Stray Kids' Noeasy is a dynamic showcase of their versatility and powerful rap line
Noeasy: Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
A fantastical ride, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Freeze blends fantasy and reality, crafting a captivating sonic adventure
The Chaos Chapter: Freeze: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC