Pujya Doss

January 1, 2024

Entertainment

Must listen K-pop albums you shouldn’t miss

A sonic journey through eclectic beats and experimental sounds, f(x)'s Pink Tape is a genre-defying masterpiece

Image:  SM Entertainment

Pink Tape: f(x)

J-Hope: A dynamic solo venture, J-Hope's Jack in the Box showcases his rap prowess and vibrant energy

Jack in the Box

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS: Emotional and powerful, BTS's Love Yourself: Tear weaves a narrative of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery

Love Yourself: Tear

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

A lyrical masterpiece, IU's Palette explores the hues of life with grace and maturity

Palette: IU

Image:  Kakao M

Sultry and bold, Red Velvet's Perfect Velvet is a sonic delight, blending diverse genres seamlessly

Perfect Velvet: Red Velvet

Image:  SM Entertainment

With a blend of innovation and nostalgia, SHINee's Odd showcases their musical evolution and timeless appeal

Odd: SHINee

Image:  SM Entertainment

A retro-pop gem, Wonder Girls' Reboot revitalizes classic sounds, proving timeless music's enduring charm

Reboot: Wonder Girls

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A soulful journey, Eric Nam's Interview charms with poignant lyrics and his velvety vocals

Interview: Eric Nam

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

Bold and intense, Stray Kids' Noeasy is a dynamic showcase of their versatility and powerful rap line

Noeasy: Stray Kids

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A fantastical ride, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Freeze blends fantasy and reality, crafting a captivating sonic adventure

The Chaos Chapter: Freeze: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

