april 25, 2024

Must Listen New Jeans Songs

Image credits: ADOR

Super Shy

This bubbly and addictive track is an explosion of youthful energy, capturing the innocence and excitement of first love. The playful choreography and vibrant visuals add to the song's charm

Hype Boy is a sassy and confident anthem about the thrill of the chase. The catchy melody and playful lyrics are sure to get stuck in your head

Hype Boy

This energetic and empowering track features a blend of pop and hip-hop influences. The powerful vocals and driving beat command the attention

OMG

A more sentimental and introspective tune, Ditto explores themes of memory and longing. The melodic vocals and wistful piano melody create a dreamy atmosphere, perfect for a late-night drive 

Ditto

This smooth and sophisticated R&B track showcases NewJeans' versatility and maturity. The sultry vocals and laid-back groove create a seductive atmosphere, perfect for setting the mood for a romantic evening

Cool With You

This powerful and uplifting track celebrates individuality and self-expression. The vibrant instrumentals and strong vocals convey a message of positivity and confidence

Get Up

A sweet and nostalgic tune, ETA captures the anticipation and excitement of waiting for someone special. The playful melody and heartwarming lyrics create a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for reminiscing about memories

ETA

This experimental and quirky track features a unique blend of electronic and pop influences. The unconventional structure and playful lyrics showcase NewJeans' willingness to push boundaries 

ASAP

This song is about a  character who is infatuated with their crush. The song's lyrics are about romantic obsession. The music is so soothing yet effective

OMG

This concludes the list and we can’t wait t hear many more amazing masterpieces from this girl band 

