Pujya Doss

November 2, 2023

Entertainment

Must listen songs by IVE 

IVE is a 6-member K-Pop group under Starship Entertainment who are taking strides towards becoming a successful worldwide group

Image: Starship Entertainment

IVE debuted in 2021 but already made an impressive mark in the K-Pop world. Their songs and dances have gone viral many times and it won't be stopping anytime soon!

We're sure some people have already heard some of their popular songs such as 'Love Dive' or 'After Like' but these girls have many more tracks to offer! Here are top 7

This is where it all began – their debut song that catapulted them into the spotlight. Its captivating and energetic sound is simply irresistible

Eleven

Less than a year after their debut, IVE delivered another chart-topper. Prepare to be hypnotized by their romantic and soothing vocals that will melt your heart

Love Dive

While their title tracks are unforgettable, don't underestimate their B-sides. Royal is fresh, fun, catchy, and boasts killer vocals

Royal

Contrasting the sound of its counterpart, My Satisfaction from the same single offers a more mature tone, revealing a different side of the group

My Satisfaction

With a funky, disco-pop, and exhilarating sound, it's nearly impossible not to want to dance when you hear this one

After Like

I Am is the self-love anthem you need to hear today! IVE sings about embracing individuality and pursuing your own dreams

I Am

Their most recent comeback, Baddie, brings back those cool-girl vibes and showcases a new facet of IVE that you won't be able to resist

Baddie

