Must listen songs if
you are new to K-pop
A groove-filled anthem, Butter is a gateway to BTS's global charm. Its infectious beats and smooth vocals introduce you to the joyous energy that defines K-pop
Agency: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter by BTS
Next Level by aespa is a sonic adventure, blending futuristic beats with powerful vocals. Dive into the captivating world of aespa and experience the evolution of K-pop
Agency: SM Entertainment
Next Level by aespa
TXT's LOSER=LOVER is a genre-defying track, showcasing youthful rebellion with a blend of rock and pop. Experience TXT's dynamic sound and infectious energy
Agency: BIGHIT MUSIC
LOSER=LOVER by TXT
STAYC's ASAP is an addictive fusion of retro vibes and contemporary pop. Immerse yourself in STAYC's charisma and discover the infectious appeal of this rising girl group
Agency: High Up Entertainment
ASAP by STAYC
TWICE's Alcohol-Free is a summer anthem with a tropical twist. Let TWICE's cheerful charm and catchy melodies be your introduction to the effervescent world of K-pop
Agency: JYP Entertainment
Alcohol-Free by TWICE
Feel Like by ASTRO is a breezy pop track radiating feel-good vibes. Get acquainted with ASTRO's captivating sound, perfect for those seeking a sunny K-pop experience
Agency: Fantagio Music
Feel Like by ASTRO
SOMI's DUMB DUMB is a bold and sassy anthem, introducing listeners to her unapologetic style. Dive into SOMI's world and witness the power of her dynamic presence
Agency: THE BLACK LABEL
DUMB DUMB by SOMI
Another hit from BTS, Permission to Dance is an uplifting anthem fostering joy and unity. Experience the magic of BTS as they blend genres to create an international sensation
Agency: BIGHIT MUSIC
Permission to Dance by BTS
Weeekly's After School is a burst of youthful energy, blending vibrant visuals with catchy pop. Immerse yourself in Weekly's playful charm and dynamic sound
Agency: Play M Entertainment
After School by Weeekly
Click Here
Sticker by NCT 127 is a sonic masterpiece, showcasing NCT's experimental style. Dive into the rich layers of sound and discover the boundary-pushing essence of NCT
Agency: SM Entertainment
Sticker by NCT 127