 Pujya Doss

November 21, 2023

Entertainment

Must listen songs if
you are new to K-pop

A groove-filled anthem, Butter is a gateway to BTS's global charm. Its infectious beats and smooth vocals introduce you to the joyous energy that defines K-pop

Agency: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS 

Next Level by aespa is a sonic adventure, blending futuristic beats with powerful vocals. Dive into the captivating world of aespa and experience the evolution of K-pop

Agency: SM Entertainment

Next Level by aespa 

TXT's LOSER=LOVER is a genre-defying track, showcasing youthful rebellion with a blend of rock and pop. Experience TXT's dynamic sound and infectious energy

Agency: BIGHIT MUSIC

LOSER=LOVER by TXT 

STAYC's ASAP is an addictive fusion of retro vibes and contemporary pop. Immerse yourself in STAYC's charisma and discover the infectious appeal of this rising girl group

Agency: High Up Entertainment

ASAP by STAYC 

TWICE's Alcohol-Free is a summer anthem with a tropical twist. Let TWICE's cheerful charm and catchy melodies be your introduction to the effervescent world of K-pop

Agency: JYP Entertainment

Alcohol-Free by TWICE 

Feel Like by ASTRO is a breezy pop track radiating feel-good vibes. Get acquainted with ASTRO's captivating sound, perfect for those seeking a sunny K-pop experience

Agency: Fantagio Music

Feel Like by ASTRO

SOMI's DUMB DUMB is a bold and sassy anthem, introducing listeners to her unapologetic style. Dive into SOMI's world and witness the power of her dynamic presence

Agency: THE BLACK LABEL

DUMB DUMB by SOMI

Another hit from BTS, Permission to Dance is an uplifting anthem fostering joy and unity. Experience the magic of BTS as they blend genres to create an international sensation

Agency: BIGHIT MUSIC

Permission to Dance by BTS 

Weeekly's After School is a burst of youthful energy, blending vibrant visuals with catchy pop. Immerse yourself in Weekly's playful charm and dynamic sound

Agency: Play M Entertainment

After School by Weeekly

Sticker by NCT 127 is a sonic masterpiece, showcasing NCT's experimental style. Dive into the rich layers of sound and discover the boundary-pushing essence of NCT

Agency: SM Entertainment

Sticker by NCT 127 

